Daily Record Staff//June 23, 2023

Eight teams representing local technology startups faced off in a pitch competition hosted by [email protected] May 8 with Pneuma and True View Dental coming away as grand-prize winners.

The event marked the conclusion of the 2023 Maryland New Venture Fellowship program – a partnership between [email protected], the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and the University System of Maryland that aims to accelerate the launch of Maryland-based tech businesses.

Each team consisted of one technologist, one graduate student/fellow from UMBC, and one mentor, who worked together over the course of 15 weeks to develop a new technology and design a business launch plan to bring it to market. The teams were guided through a curriculum facilitated by [email protected] and featuring presentations from local business and technology experts to learn more about the market research, financing, sales, marketing and other aspects required to launch a successful startup.

Pneuma won $5,000 as one of the grand prize winners, which is developing hardware and software that offers neurotechnology to detect and treat substance use disorder. The team consisted of technologist Ramana Vinjamun, fellow Pranay Narava and mentor Ellington West.

True View Dental was the other grand-prize winner, which is developing a small, flexible dental camera that delivers clear images, allowing dentists better visualization and two free hands while completing exams and procedures. The team consisted of technologist Ankit Goel, fellow Neha Chama and mentor Tom McCabe.

In addition, Neha Chama from the True View Dental team was awarded the Outstanding Fellow Award and received a prize of $1,000.

Marjie Cota, director of entrepreneurial services at [email protected], delivers opening remarks at the pitch competition hosted at [email protected], which marked the conclusion of the 2023 Maryland New Venture Fellowship program. (Photo courtesy of [email protected])
Fellow Bhanu Reddy from Alirtify presents during the Maryland New Venture Fellowship Program Pitch Night. (Photo courtesy of [email protected])
The judges’ panel listens to a presentation during the Maryland New Venture Fellowship Program Pitch Night. Seated at the table are, from left, Matthew Lowinger, program manager of [email protected]; Darlene Ugwa, director of the Maryland Business Innovation Center; Jack Miner, chief investment officer at TEDCO; and Kimberly Mentzell, director of cybersecurity and aerospace with the Maryland Department of Commerce. (Photo courtesy of [email protected])
From left, Marjie Cota, director of entrepreneurial services at [email protected]; team mentor Ellington West; Aaron Miscenich, executive director of [email protected]; Darlene Ugwa, director of the Maryland Business Innovation Center; Jack Miner, chief investment officer at TEDCO; Pneuma team fellow Pranay Narava; and Pneuma team technologist Ramana Vinjarmuri, participate in a check presentation to Pneuma, which won one of the $5,000 grand prize awards. (Photo courtesy of [email protected])
From left, Kimberly Mentzell, director of cybersecurity and aerospace at Maryland Department of Commerce; Marjie Cota, director of entrepreneurial services at [email protected]; True View Dental team fellow Neha Chama; Aaron Miscenich, executive director [email protected]; Darlene Ugwa, director of the Maryland Business Innovation Center; Jack Miner, chief investment officer at TEDCO; and True View Dental team mentor Tom McCabe, participate in a check presentation to True View Dental, which won one of the $5,000 grand prize awards. (Photo courtesy of [email protected])
Kavya Ravi, the competition’s 2022 Outstanding Fellow recipient, gets a photo with 2023 Outstanding Fellow Neha Chama, from the True View Dental team. She received a prize of $1,000 for her award. (Photo courtesy of bwtec[email protected])

