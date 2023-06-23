Eight teams representing local technology startups faced off in a pitch competition hosted by [email protected] May 8 with Pneuma and True View Dental coming away as grand-prize winners.

The event marked the conclusion of the 2023 Maryland New Venture Fellowship program – a partnership between [email protected], the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and the University System of Maryland that aims to accelerate the launch of Maryland-based tech businesses.

Each team consisted of one technologist, one graduate student/fellow from UMBC, and one mentor, who worked together over the course of 15 weeks to develop a new technology and design a business launch plan to bring it to market. The teams were guided through a curriculum facilitated by [email protected] and featuring presentations from local business and technology experts to learn more about the market research, financing, sales, marketing and other aspects required to launch a successful startup.

Pneuma won $5,000 as one of the grand prize winners, which is developing hardware and software that offers neurotechnology to detect and treat substance use disorder. The team consisted of technologist Ramana Vinjamun, fellow Pranay Narava and mentor Ellington West.

True View Dental was the other grand-prize winner, which is developing a small, flexible dental camera that delivers clear images, allowing dentists better visualization and two free hands while completing exams and procedures. The team consisted of technologist Ankit Goel, fellow Neha Chama and mentor Tom McCabe.

In addition, Neha Chama from the True View Dental team was awarded the Outstanding Fellow Award and received a prize of $1,000.

