Bethesda firm Hull Street Energy acquires California natural gas-fired plant

An aerial view of the Sunrise facilty in Fellows, California. (PRNewswire/Hull Street Energy Photo)

Bethesda-based private equity firm Hull Street Energy has acquired Sunrise Power Holdings LLC from an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, Generation Bridge Acquisition LLC.

Located in Fellows, California, the facility provides 586-megawatts of critical electric generation and Resource Adequacy to consumers, utilities, and Community Choice Aggregators across the State and further demonstrates HSE’s support of grid reliability, enabling further integration of new variable renewable energy resources to advance achievement of California’s environmental goals.

Including Sunrise, Hull Street Energy affiliates now own 2.3 GW of gas-fired and dual-fueled generation capacity throughout the United States.

The financing for the acquisition was led by Investec as the Initial Bookrunner and Initial Coordinating Lead Arranger. MUFG also acted as Joint Bookrunner and Coordinating Lead Arranger with Deutsche Bank as Coordinating Lead Arranger.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy. Milbank acted as legal counsel to Generation Bridge.