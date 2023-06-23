Linkbancorp, Partners Bancorp shareholders approve merger

Daily Record Staff//June 23, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 23, 2023

Linkbancorp Inc., parent company of Linkbank, and Partners Bancorp, a financial services company with two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank, Friday announced LINK and Partners shareholders approved the merger of Partners with and into Link at special meetings of their respective shareholders June 22.

The closing of the proposed merger remains subject to regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions.

The final voting results on the proposals voted on at the special meetings will be set forth in the companies’ separate Form 8-Ks filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after certification by each company’s inspector of election.

Linkbank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers.

Partners Bancorp is the holding company for The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank. The Bank of Delmarva commenced operations in 1896. The Bank of Delmarva’s main office is in Seaford, Delaware and it conducts full service commercial banking through eleven branch locations in Maryland and Delaware, and three branches, operating under the name Liberty Bell Bank, in the South Jersey/Philadelphia metro market.

The Bank of Delmarva focuses on serving its local communities, knowing its customers and providing superior customer service. Virginia Partners Bank, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was founded in 2008 and has three branches in Fredericksburg, Virginia and operates a full service branch and commercial banking office in Reston, Virginia.

In Maryland, Virginia Partners Bank trades under the name Maryland Partners Bank (a division of Virginia Partners Bank), and operates a full-service branch and commercial banking office in La Plata, Maryland and a Loan Production Office in Annapolis. Virginia Partners Bank also owns a controlling stake in Johnson Mortgage Company LLC, which is a residential mortgage company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, with branch offices in Fredericksburg and Williamsburg, Virginia.

