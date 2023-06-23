Maryland Cannabis Administration launching legalization education campaign

Daily Record Staff//June 23, 2023

Maryland Cannabis Administration launching legalization education campaign

Maryland Cannabis Administration launching legalization education campaign

By Daily Record Staff

//June 23, 2023

The Maryland Cannabis Administration (MCA) has selected communications agency GKV to develop a multiyear public education and communications campaign about the legalization of cannabis for adult use, which goes into effect July 1.

With the new law allowing adults 21 and older to legally purchase and possess specific amounts of cannabis, the campaign will inform adults who choose to consume about issues including safe and responsible use, the dangers of driving under the influence and preventing youth access. GKV is also working with MCA on crucial social equity outreach efforts.

Under the new law, all current medical dispensaries have the opportunity to convert their licenses to sell both medical and adult-use cannabis beginning July 1. The law also subsequently establishes an initial licensing round exclusively for social equity applicants, helping to ensure communities disproportionately harmed by cannabis possession arrests are prioritized in the legal, adult-use industry.

GKV was selected for this project because of its experience with health care campaigns in Maryland. GKV led the state’s COVID 19 public awareness efforts, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), creating the Masks on Maryland and GoVAX campaigns. Currently, GKV is supporting the Maryland Managed Care Organization Association (MMCOA) in creating a campaign to assist with public awareness about Medicaid re-enrollment requirements following the end of the federal COVID 19 public emergency.

The agency will work with the MCA and other partners, including MDH, to create a campaign including television, radio, digital and outdoor advertising, website, social media outreach, point-of-sale materials for licensed dispensaries, print materials, public events and more.

