Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration

Associated Press//June 23, 2023

Home>Law>

Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration

Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration

By Associated Press

//June 23, 2023

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a section of federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration, ruling against a California man who offered adult adoptions he falsely claimed would lead to U.S. citizenship.

The court by a 7-2 vote rejected arguments that the law is too broad and violates the Constitution.

The case involves a section of federal immigration law that says a person who “encourages or induces” a non-citizen to come to or remain in the United States illegally can be punished by up to five years in prison. That’s increased to 10 years if the person doing the encouraging is doing so for personal financial gain.

The case in front of the court involved Helaman Hansen, who lived in Elk Grove, California, near Sacramento. The federal government says that from 2012 to 2016, Hansen deceived hundreds of non-citizens into believing that he could guarantee them a path to citizenship through adult adoption.

Based on Hansen’s promises, officials say, people either came to or stayed in the United States in violation of the law, even though Hansen knew that the adult adoptions he was arranging would not lead to citizenship. The government says that at least 471 people paid him between $550 and $10,000 each and that in total he collected more than $1.8 million.

Hansen was ultimately convicted of encouragement charges as well as fraud charges. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the encouragement charges and another 20 years on the fraud charges. But a federal appeals court ruled that the law on encouragement is overbroad and violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment and overturned just those convictions.

The case is United States v. Helaman Hansen, 22-179.

Jessica Gresko reports for The Associated Press.

s

Related Content

Microsoft, regulators tangle over fate of $69B deal that could reshape video gaming

Federal regulators launched a legal attack on Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Ac[...]

June 22, 2023
Former Del. Richard "Rick" Impallaria (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Former Del. Impallaria gets probation before judgment for misconduct, theft

Former Republican state Del. Richard “Rick” Impallaria has been sentenced for charges of misusing taxpayer[...]

June 22, 2023
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is under investigation for fabricating and even lying about parts of his education, work experience, and his family's religion and history, the Associated Press has reported. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. George Santos’ aunt and dad signed bail bond while awaiting trial

The two people who bailed Rep. George Santos out of federal custody have been revealed to be his father and hi[...]

June 22, 2023

St. Mary’s County judge to face first public reprimand hearing since rules change

A judge will face a first-of-its-kind hearing over a potential reprimand being considered by the Maryland Comm[...]

June 22, 2023

Supreme Court rules against man who was given 27 years in prison for having a gun

The Supreme Court ruled that a man whose conviction on gun charges was called into question by a recent high c[...]

June 22, 2023
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nevada, on June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Barron, File)

DeSantis sues Biden administration over university accrediting system

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of[...]

June 22, 2023

Editors Picks

Former Del. Richard "Rick" Impallaria (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Former Del. Impallaria gets probation before judgment for misconduct, theft

22/6/2023

St. Mary’s County judge to face first public reprimand hearing since rules[...]

22/6/2023

Ballistics experts can’t testify that recovered bullets match firearms, Md[...]

21/6/2023
William Doyle, then-executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, attends a news conference at the Port of Baltimore on March 21, 2022. Doyle returned to his previous role as CEO of Dredging Contractors of America days after resigning from the Port Administration following a four-vehicle crash that resulted in state police citing him for failing to control speed, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and following too close. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Maryland’s port director resigned after crash citation. Days later he was [...]

21/6/2023

Montgomery County steps into market to preserve affordable rental units

21/6/2023

Commentary

More News

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program. (Hunter Savery/Capital News Service)

Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal[...]

23/6/2023

Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA t[...]

22/6/2023

Microsoft, regulators tangle over fate of $69B deal that could reshape video gam[...]

22/6/2023
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is under investigation for fabricating and even lying about parts of his education, work experience, and his family's religion and history, the Associated Press has reported. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. George Santos’ aunt and dad signed bail bond while awaiting trial

22/6/2023
Google CEO Sundar Pichai attends a workshop with college students at the Google office in Washington on June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Google backs creation of cybersecurity clinics with $20M donation

22/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar