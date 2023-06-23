WYPR recognized by Society of Professional Journalists for excellence

Daily Record Staff//June 23, 2023

Home>maryland news>

WYPR recognized by Society of Professional Journalists for excellence

WYPR recognized by Society of Professional Journalists for excellence

By Daily Record Staff

//June 23, 2023

National Public Radio station WYPR-FM 88.1 has been recognized by the Washington chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJDC) for journalism excellence as part of its 2023 Dateline Awards June 14 at the National Press Club in Washington.

Of the radio division, the station and its reporters were named the winner of three categories and were recognized as finalists in an additional four.

WYPR won awards in the Business category (On the Record host Sheilah Kast and producers Maureen Harvie and Melissa Gerr won for “Melalogic app hopes to shine light on Black skin concerns”), Series (Reporter John Lee for “Climate Change In Your Backyard”) and Beat Reporting (Reporter John Lee). The station also had finalists in four other categories. A complete list of all finalists and winners can be found online at spjdc.org.

 

-

Related Content

Maryland Cannabis Administration launching legalization education campaign

The Maryland Cannabis Administration has selected GKV to develop a multiyear public education and communicatio[...]

June 23, 2023

Linkbancorp, Partners Bancorp shareholders approve merger

The closing of the proposed merger between Linkbancorp Inc. and Partners Bancorp remains subject to regulatory[...]

June 23, 2023

Hull Street Energy acquires California natural gas-fired plant

Bethesda-based private equity firm Hull Street Energy has acquired Sunrise Power Holdings LLC from an affiliat[...]

June 23, 2023

Baltimore City to roll out electronic court records system in 2024

Baltimore City will become the final jurisdiction in Maryland to implement electronic filing of court records [...]

June 23, 2023
Crews work at the site of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Interstate 95 is set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia

Interstate 95 was set to reopen Friday less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia.

June 23, 2023

Saul Centers declares quarterly dividends

Saul Centers Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock, to be paid on July[...]

June 23, 2023

Editors Picks

Baltimore City to roll out electronic court records system in 2024

23/6/2023

Marylanders advised to protect identity after state affected by major data breac[...]

23/6/2023
Former Del. Richard "Rick" Impallaria (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Former Del. Impallaria gets probation before judgment for misconduct, theft

22/6/2023

St. Mary’s County judge to face first public reprimand hearing since rules[...]

22/6/2023

Ballistics experts can’t testify that recovered bullets match firearms, Md[...]

21/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on March 16, 2022. Lawsuits have been filed in West Virginia and North Carolina challenging the states' restrictions on the use of abortion pills. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

Judge blocks Wyoming’s 1st-in-the-nation abortion pill ban

23/6/2023
The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, on May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Lawyers submitted bogus case law created by ChatGPT. A judge fined them $5,000.

23/6/2023
Water researcher Eva Stebel pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

3M reaches $10.3B settlement over contamination of water systems with ‘for[...]

23/6/2023
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program. (Hunter Savery/Capital News Service)

Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal[...]

23/6/2023

Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA t[...]

22/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar