WYPR recognized by Society of Professional Journalists for excellence

National Public Radio station WYPR-FM 88.1 has been recognized by the Washington chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJDC) for journalism excellence as part of its 2023 Dateline Awards June 14 at the National Press Club in Washington.

Of the radio division, the station and its reporters were named the winner of three categories and were recognized as finalists in an additional four.

WYPR won awards in the Business category (On the Record host Sheilah Kast and producers Maureen Harvie and Melissa Gerr won for “Melalogic app hopes to shine light on Black skin concerns”), Series (Reporter John Lee for “Climate Change In Your Backyard”) and Beat Reporting (Reporter John Lee). The station also had finalists in four other categories. A complete list of all finalists and winners can be found online at spjdc.org.