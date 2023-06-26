Former Adventist HealthCare VP takes over as CEO of California health care firm

Daily Record Staff//June 26, 2023

Former Adventist HealthCare VP takes over as CEO of California health care firm

Former Adventist HealthCare VP takes over as CEO of California health care firm

By Daily Record Staff

//June 26, 2023

Jonathan Sachs, the former vice president of experience transformation at Adventist HealthCare in Gaithersburg, Monday was named CEO of WUWTA, a San Francisco-based health care communications platform developer.

Jonathan Sachs

Sachs joins WUWTA from Robert Wood Johnson (RWJ) University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where he served as vice president and chief experience officer (CXO).

He is set to assume his new role July 5.

During his time at RWJ, Sachs instituted Senior Leadership Rounding as well as implemented new ways to visualize and analyze patient experience data.

Under his leadership at Adventist HealthCare, it became the first hospital system in the country to use artificial intelligence-based patient surveys. In addition to overseeing the patient experience department, Jonathan also led the philanthropy, digital health, and innovation departments for the health system. As part of that role, Sachs was the first executive leader for patient experience for the health system and built a customer service system called “Bridging the GAP.”

Sachs has an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. As an undergrad, he earned a Bachelor of Arts with high honors from the University of Maryland. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and an Associate Certified Coach from the International Coaching Federation. He earned a Certificate in Leadership Coaching from Georgetown University.

