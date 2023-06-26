Maryland PSC chair Stanek to leave commission

Jason M. Stanek, chairman of the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC), Monday announced he will depart the commission at the end of his term on June 30.

Chairman Stanek was appointed to the commission in July 2018 by former Gov. Larry Hogan. During his tenure, Stanek served as a member of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), including co-chair of the Joint Federal-State Task Force on Electric Transmission, vice chair of the Commission Chairs’ Council, and vice chair of the Electric Vehicle Working Group. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and the Keystone Energy Board.

The PSC regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), certain water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire (sedans, limousines, buses, Uber, Lyft), taxicab companies (in Baltimore City and County, Charles County, Cumberland and Hagerstown) and bay pilot rates.