Mosby may ask for another change of venue ahead of perjury, mortgage fraud trial

Madeleine O'Neill//June 26, 2023

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby leaves the courthouse Wednesday after a pretrial hearing. (The Daily Record /Madeleine O'Neill)

By Madeleine O'Neill

//June 26, 2023

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s new defense team may seek a change of venue this week, potentially asking for a second time to move Mosby’s upcoming mortgage fraud and perjury trial to Greenbelt.

A joint filing from the government and Mosby’s lawyers indicates the defense may back up the request for a change of venue with expert testimony and a “community attitude survey.”

The motion for a change of venue has not been filed yet. It would likely be filed on Friday, the deadline for a second round of pretrial motions in Mosby’s case.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby denied a previous request for a change of venue from Mosby’s former defense team, all of whom quit after the lead attorney faced possible criminal contempt charges.

Mosby is now represented by Federal Public Defender James Wyda, who declined to comment Monday.

Mosby is set to face trial in early November on two counts each of perjury and making false statements on loan applications. The January 2022 indictment against Mosby accuses her of lying about suffering a pandemic-related financial loss in order to make hardship withdrawals from her city retirement account.

She put the $90,000 she withdrew from the account toward down payments on two Florida vacation homes, federal prosecutors say, and made several false statements when she applied for mortgages on the homes.

Mosby’s previous request for a change of venue came in October. Her lead attorney at the time, A. Scott Bolden, argued that pretrial publicity had made it impossible for Mosby to receive a fair trial in Baltimore.

More than two-thirds of potential jurors in Baltimore reported they had heard of the case, and nearly one-third said they had already formed an opinion, according to the defense’s first motion. (Potential jurors answered preliminary questionnaires in advance of an earlier trial date for Mosby that was ultimately postponed.)

Mosby’s lawyers said it would be difficult to find jurors who hadn’t heard of the case in the District of Maryland’s northern division, which pulls jurors from Baltimore and Baltimore County. Prosecutors responded that the jury pool also comes from more distant counties, such as those in Western Maryland.

The government also said that voir dire, the interview process jurors undergo before being chosen for a jury, could effectively weed out biased jurors.

Griggsby denied the request at a hearing in January. The judge concluded the defense team’s anecdotal evidence did not justify a change of venue to Greenbelt, a Washington, D.C., suburb in the District of Maryland’s southern division.

Mosby’s defense team withdrew from the case soon after the January hearing, at which Griggsby threatened Bolden with criminal contempt charges for alleged violations of local court rules.

A different judge later chastised Bolden for public comments he had made about the case but found he had not committed criminal contempt.

Mosby qualified for a federal public defender and is now represented by Wyda and Assistant Federal Public Defender Maggie Grace. Mosby also got another chance to file pretrial motions after her first set of lawyers withdrew.

