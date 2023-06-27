St. Mary’s Co. judge accused of underreporting hundreds of thousands in income

St. Mary’s Co. judge accused of underreporting hundreds of thousands in income

By Madeleine O'Neill

//June 26, 2023

A messy and protracted legal dispute between family members landed before a judicial discipline panel Monday evening as a St. Mary’s County Orphans’ Court judge faced allegations that he underreported hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside income and gave evasive answers during a civil deposition.

The judge, Michael R. White, called the claims “terrible lies” that have been promoted by his brother, John White, who owns an Annapolis-based e-commerce company at the center of a pending federal lawsuit between the brothers.

Investigators with the Commission on Judicial Disabilities pointed to bank records and other documents subpoenaed during their investigation into Michael White to support their claims.

White reported on his annual financial disclosure forms that he made a flat $200,000 per year in his role as an executive of the e-commerce company, Compass Marketing, said Deputy Assistant Investigative Counsel Derek A. Bayne.

But the judge’s W2 forms from the company showed a different story. From 2015 through 2018, the judge underreported his outside income by hundreds of thousands of dollars, sometimes by as much as $500,000 in a year, Bayne said.

Orphans’ Court judges are allowed to hold outside employment and are not required to be lawyers. White is not a lawyer but has been a judge in St. Mary’s County since 2014. He has served as the chief judge of the county’s Orphans’ Court since 2019.

Bayne also accused White of equivocating when questioned about whether his signature appeared on documents during a deposition in a civil case involving Compass Marketing. White repeatedly said he did not know whether signatures presented during the deposition were his.

“What’s ultimately the issue is not whether or not Judge White was truthful when he stated ‘I don’t know,’ because whether or not the judge was being honest, he was evasive,” Bayne said.

White was also uncooperative with judicial discipline investigators, Bayne said.

The allegations came at a public reprimand hearing, the first to take place in Maryland since a 2019 change to the rules of judicial discipline.

Reprimands generally remain private, but under the new rules, a public hearing will be held if a judge disputes the facts underlying the proposed reprimand.

White represented himself at Monday’s hearing in Annapolis. He said the allegations against him stemmed from a feud between him and his brother, John White, whom he accused of financial wrongdoing at Compass Marketing. Michael White said that ever since he “exposed” his brother’s behavior, John White and his allies have engaged in a campaign to discredit the judge.

He also said that his financial disclosure statements accurately reflect the compensation he received from Compass Marketing after making payments to cover the company’s tax liability.

The brothers are engaged in an ongoing legal fight: In February 2022, Compass Marketing sued Michael White and another of John’s brothers, Daniel White, who was a prosecutor in the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County when the lawsuit was filed.

The lawsuit, which has since been dismissed, accused Michael and Daniel White of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company through a series of secretive financial maneuvers. Compass Marketing has appealed the dismissal of the lawsuit.

The dispute among the brothers and other family members has also led to other lawsuits.

The lawsuit in which Michael White was deposed involves a contract dispute against Compass Marketing. He is not named as a defendant in that lawsuit.

The Commission on Judicial Disabilities will announce later whether White is being reprimanded.

