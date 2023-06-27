Capital Funding Group closes $34.7M in financing for acquisition of 3 Pa. skilled nursing facilities

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Tuesday announced the closing of $34.7 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of three skilled nursing facilities.

The facilities, which are located in Pennsylvania, support 299 beds. The transaction was closed on June 6, 2023.

Capital Funding Group Managing Director, Real Estate Finance Craig Casagrande and Vice President Andrew Jones originated the transaction for the company.

The announcement follows the company’s recent closing of a $13.4 million in financing, which supported the refinancing of an existing bridge loan, executed by CFG, into a HUD loan.