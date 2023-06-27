ClearGen funds microgrid project in Montgomery County

Daily Record Staff//June 27, 2023

Home>maryland news>

ClearGen funds microgrid project in Montgomery County

As the county's sole open-admissions municipal shelter, the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center serves all animals in need from dogs and cats to farm animals, wildlife and exotic pets. (File photo)

ClearGen funds microgrid project in Montgomery County

By Daily Record Staff

//June 27, 2023

ClearGen LLC, a Blackstone company and provider of capital and consultative support to organizations undergoing energy efficient projects, and GreenStruxure, an energy-as-a-service company, have updated the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) in Derwood into an integrated, state-of-the-art microgrid.

The solar panels on the rooftop and carport have a total capacity of 572 kW. In case of power outages, the facility also connects emergency generators to ensure seamless operations for the animal shelter’s critical services. The facility is estimated to produce roughly 770 megawatt-hours of clean, renewable energy each year, which is equivalent to the power used by 75 homes. Further, this installation will offset roughly 55 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

ClearGen CEO Rob Howard said the company brought 100% of the financing for the project, including monetization of tax incentives.

This project aligns with the energy policies of the Montgomery County Government, notably the Building Energy Performance Standards bill, which aims to phase out natural gas usage by 2040 and requires large buildings to adhere to minimum energy performance standards.

As the county’s sole open-admissions municipal shelter, the MCASAC serves all animals in need from dogs and cats to farm animals, wildlife and exotic pets.

Related Content

Georgia State University students Kavita Javalagi, left, and Gana Natarajan, second from left, speak with Shetundra Pinkston during the Startup Student Connection job fair on March 29, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Sliz)

Still hiring: Big Tech layoffs give other sectors an opening

The recent mass layoffs at tech companies came as a shock. Now thousands of workers are being courted by emplo[...]

June 27, 2023

Capital Funding Group closes $34.7M in financing for acquisition of 3 Pa. skilled nursing facilities

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group announced the closing of $34.7 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for t[...]

June 27, 2023
Unsold 2023 Charger sedans and Challenger hardtops sit in a long row at a Dodge dealership on June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Consumer confidence jumps to highest level since early 2022

The American consumer's confidence jumped in June to its highest level in 18 months as a strong labor market c[...]

June 27, 2023

Biden pledges high-speed internet access for whole US by 2030

[caption id="attachment_675605" align="alignnone" width="900"] President Joe Biden speaks during an event abou[...]

June 26, 2023

Linkbancorp, Partners Bancorp shareholders approve merger

The closing of the proposed merger between Linkbancorp Inc. and Partners Bancorp remains subject to regulatory[...]

June 23, 2023
Water researcher Eva Stebel pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

3M reaches $10.3B settlement over contamination of water systems with ‘forever chemicals’...

Chemical manufacturer 3M Co. will pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S[...]

June 23, 2023

Editors Picks

Robert Weltchek

Personal injury attorneys find technology is helping them make their case

27/6/2023

St. Mary’s County judge accused of underreporting hundreds of thousands in[...]

26/6/2023

Mosby may ask for another change of venue ahead of perjury, mortgage fraud trial

26/6/2023

Personal injury attorneys cite pre-litigation work as key to success

26/6/2023

Montgomery County Council to create anti-hate crime task force

26/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Donald Trump discusses ‘highly confidential’ document in audio recor[...]

27/6/2023

FBI, Homeland Security ignored ‘massive amount’ of intelligence befo[...]

27/6/2023

Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat

27/6/2023
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program. (Hunter Savery/Capital News Service)

Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in case that could have transformed US electi[...]

27/6/2023
Unsold 2023 Charger sedans and Challenger hardtops sit in a long row at a Dodge dealership on June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Consumer confidence jumps to highest level since early 2022

27/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar