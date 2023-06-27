ClearGen funds microgrid project in Montgomery County

As the county's sole open-admissions municipal shelter, the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center serves all animals in need from dogs and cats to farm animals, wildlife and exotic pets. (File photo)

ClearGen LLC, a Blackstone company and provider of capital and consultative support to organizations undergoing energy efficient projects, and GreenStruxure, an energy-as-a-service company, have updated the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) in Derwood into an integrated, state-of-the-art microgrid.

The solar panels on the rooftop and carport have a total capacity of 572 kW. In case of power outages, the facility also connects emergency generators to ensure seamless operations for the animal shelter’s critical services. The facility is estimated to produce roughly 770 megawatt-hours of clean, renewable energy each year, which is equivalent to the power used by 75 homes. Further, this installation will offset roughly 55 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

ClearGen CEO Rob Howard said the company brought 100% of the financing for the project, including monetization of tax incentives.

This project aligns with the energy policies of the Montgomery County Government, notably the Building Energy Performance Standards bill, which aims to phase out natural gas usage by 2040 and requires large buildings to adhere to minimum energy performance standards.

As the county’s sole open-admissions municipal shelter, the MCASAC serves all animals in need from dogs and cats to farm animals, wildlife and exotic pets.