Columbia firm’s technology now available in Amazon Web Services Marketplace

Daily Record Staff//June 27, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

Columbia-based defense security firm Hopr Tuesday announced the availability of its’ API Threat Protection and Access Control solution in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With AWS Marketplace availability, AWS enterprise customers can procure and deploy Hopr’s novel automated moving target defense (AMTD) solution in their own environments.

Since the company’s inception in 2017, Hopr has advanced the AMTD market through its Code Hidden In Plain Sight (CHIPS) technology. AWS customers can benefit from using Hopr’s CHIPS technology which combines a novel algorithm and high frequency credential rotation to create hardened communications between workloads, APIs and data across all clouds, including hybrid- or distributed-cloud scenarios. This listing in AWS Marketplace will amplify Hopr’s exposure and provide opportunities beyond traditional sales models.

In addition, the company also announced it is joining the AWS Activate Portfolio Program. The combined AWS credits from these milestones will be used to support Hopr’s public, “free-forever” marketplace listing, allowing the company to invest more in product advancements and customer success.

Hopr also recently announced it received $500,000 in funding from the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO).

