Hanover nonprofit starts pilot program for better sickle cell disease care

The Hanover-based Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, a patient organization for people with sickle cell disease, Tuesday announced a pilot program with MedicAlert Foundation to enhance the safety and well-being of people living with sickle cell disease.

More than 100,000 Americans live with sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder that affects red blood cells. The pilot program will provide participants with a MedicAlert digital health profile to securely store their health information, treatment and pain plans, medications, physician information, emergency contacts and more. Each participant will also receive a customized Smart Medical ID Card, which provides easy access to their health information and physician-prescribed pain management plan via a QR code.

The goal is to decrease time to diagnosis and treatment, improving health outcomes from a sickle cell crisis. When seeking emergency treatment, participants can use the Smart ID Card to share their health history with emergency department personnel — confirming their sickle cell disease status and providing the critical details needed for personnel to provide care.

The pilot program, which will run for one year, is set to launch in September during National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. The first round will include 250 participants.