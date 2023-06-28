AT&T launches She’s Connected contest for women-owned small businesses

Daily Record Staff//June 28, 2023

Home>maryland news>

AT&T launches She’s Connected contest for women-owned small businesses

AT&T launches She’s Connected contest for women-owned small businesses

By Daily Record Staff

//June 28, 2023

AT&T on Wednesday launched the She’s Connected contest to support a woman-owned small business who is inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Apply or nominate a favorite Maryland woman-owned small business to become part of the She’s Connected by AT&T community. One woman entrepreneur will win $20,000 to go toward her business, one year of AT&T service with a brand-new device and involvement in an episode of She’s Connected. Viewers can catch the first episode of She’s Connected now via AT&T’s YouTube channel, with new episodes releasing every month.

Nominations are now open through Aug. 31. More information is available at ATT.com/shesconnected.

 

-

Related Content

Katie Ledecky keeps on rolling more than a decade after her 1st Olympic gold

Katie Ledecky will concede that a few things have changed over her long career at the top of swimming.

June 28, 2023

Bethesda site of historic Black cemetery can be sold without court approval, Md. appeals court rules

Montgomery County's housing commission is free to sell land containing a historic Black cemetery without first[...]

June 28, 2023

Dee Sawyer moves to greater role in T. Rowe Price with Robert Higginbotham retiring

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc. said its head of global distribution and global product operations pl[...]

June 28, 2023

Frederick mayor named president-elect of Maryland Municipal League

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor was named president-elect of the Maryland Municipal League for its 2023-202[...]

June 28, 2023

Under Armour announces changes to leadership team as CEO ushers in new era

Under Armour announced a number of personnel changes Wednesday as the company embraces a new strategy under ne[...]

June 28, 2023

Maryland partnership secures $25M grant investment in trail network

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to a regional partnership in Maryland inves[...]

June 28, 2023

Editors Picks

Bethesda site of historic Black cemetery can be sold without court approval, Md.[...]

28/6/2023

Under Armour announces changes to leadership team as CEO ushers in new era

28/6/2023
Robert Weltchek

Personal injury attorneys find technology is helping them make their case

27/6/2023

St. Mary’s County judge accused of underreporting hundreds of thousands in[...]

26/6/2023

Mosby may ask for another change of venue ahead of perjury, mortgage fraud trial

26/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Jun 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick defends Microsoft’s planned takeover [...]

28/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

A jury found Trump responsible for sexual abuse. Now he’s suing his accuse[...]

28/6/2023
Nathan Hill cleans the gastrostomy tube on his son Brady, 14, at their home in Meridian, Idaho, on June 19, 2023. Brady survived a rare brain cancer as a baby, but requires round the clock care. Each morning Nate and his wife spend about 3 hours with Brady performing his medical cares and getting him ready for the day. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Families worry over future of Medicaid caregiver payments expanded during pandem[...]

28/6/2023

Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let NY criminal case stay [...]

28/6/2023
Customers shop at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Illinois, on June 12, 2023. The most-anticipated recession probably in modern U.S. history still hasn't arrived. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Is it a ‘richcession’? Or a ‘rolling recession’? Or mayb[...]

28/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar