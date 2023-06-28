AT&T launches She’s Connected contest for women-owned small businesses

AT&T on Wednesday launched the She’s Connected contest to support a woman-owned small business who is inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Apply or nominate a favorite Maryland woman-owned small business to become part of the She’s Connected by AT&T community. One woman entrepreneur will win $20,000 to go toward her business, one year of AT&T service with a brand-new device and involvement in an episode of She’s Connected. Viewers can catch the first episode of She’s Connected now via AT&T’s YouTube channel, with new episodes releasing every month.

Nominations are now open through Aug. 31. More information is available at ATT.com/shesconnected.