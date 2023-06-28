Bethesda site of historic Black cemetery can be sold without court approval, Md. appeals court rules

Montgomery County’s housing commission is free to sell land containing a historic Black cemetery without first getting a court’s approval, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled this week.

The decision is a blow to the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition, which sought to prevent a developer from buying an apartment complex on the land. A Montgomery County Circuit judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the sale in 2021, but Tuesday’s opinion reversed that injunction.

The three-judge panel of the Appellate Court expressed sympathy for the coalition, which includes people whose ancestors are likely still interred in what was once called the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery, but declined to find that a court order was required before the property could be sold.

The panel found that a decades-old statute governing the sale of cemeteries allows for, but does not require, court approval when a burial site is sold. If the seller or buyer wishes to convey the property without any strings attached — in other words, free from potential claims from people who hold burial lots — and use it for another purpose, they can seek court approval.

But that process is optional, not mandatory, the Appellate Court panel found. The Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission is free to sell the property without a court order as long as the buyer is willing to take on potential claims connected to the cemetery.

“If HOC can find a potential buyer that is willing to take the property subject to the rights of the holders of the burial lots, HOC can sell the property without court approval, but the lot holders’ rights will not have been extinguished by a court order,” Judge Kevin F. Arthur wrote.

The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition said it plans to appeal the decision.

Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, the coalition’s president, called the ruling “disgraceful.”

“It shows no sensitivity to or understanding of the nature of African-American burial grounds,” Coleman-Adebayo said. “It treats the rights of the owner of a parking lot that was built over hundreds of African-American graves as superior to the dignity of the people interred in the burial ground.”

The Moses Cemetery is believed to hold at least 200 graves, according to the court opinion. Along with the nearby Macedonia Baptist Church, the cemetery is one of the last traces of a Black community that lived along River Road for decades after the Civil War.

The parcel containing the cemetery was sold in 1958. In the late 1960s, the Westwood Tower Apartments were built on the adjoining land.

The developer paved over the cemetery to create a parking lot for the apartment building. During construction, some graves were uncovered and removed from the site, but many are still believed to be there, according to the opinion.

The Housing Opportunities Commission acquired the tower in 2018 and in 2021 sought to sell it to a developer for $51 million. The contract required the developer to make improvements to the property and set aside 30% of the units there for low- and moderate-income families, according to the opinion.

The contract also required the buyer to work “in good faith” to memorialize the land’s historic significance.

The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition sued to block the sale, arguing that state law required a court’s approval before the burial ground could be sold. While the lawsuit was pending in Montgomery County Circuit Court, the developer backed out because the litigation had prevented a timely sale, Arthur wrote in the Appellate Court’s opinion.

The HOC appealed the preliminary injunction blocking the sale anyway. The Appellate Court found the appeal was moot because the sale was no longer taking place, but agreed to take up the case because the question presented was likely to come up again.

Steven Lieberman, a lawyer for the coalition, said that if the Appellate Court’s ruling stands, “it is open season on traditional African-American burial grounds in Maryland.”

“None of the graves in such burial grounds will be safe,” he said.

A lawyer for the HOC declined to comment.