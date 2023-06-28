Erik Daly | Fulton Bank Healthcare Banking Group

Daily Record Staff//June 28, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 28, 2023

Erik Daly (Fulton Bank Healthcare Banking Group) has been reelected president of The Arc Baltimore Board. Other officers are: Tiana Wynn (SB & Company, LLC), vice president; Marianne Bishoff (Carter Machinery), secretary; Robbie Thompson (EY), treasurer; and Thomas Sand (EY), immediate past president.

