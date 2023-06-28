Daily Record Staff//June 28, 2023
//June 28, 2023
Erik Daly (Fulton Bank Healthcare Banking Group) has been reelected president of The Arc Baltimore Board. Other officers are: Tiana Wynn (SB & Company, LLC), vice president; Marianne Bishoff (Carter Machinery), secretary; Robbie Thompson (EY), treasurer; and Thomas Sand (EY), immediate past president.Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience.