McCormick names new CEO; Kurzius to continue as executive chair

Daily Record Staff//June 28, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 28, 2023

Brendan Foley has been named the new CEO of McCormick & Company. (Submitted Photo)

McCormick & Company has promoted Brendan Foley to CEO, ending Lawrence E. Kurzius’ seven-year tenure that saw the Hunt Valley-based spicemaker embark on a spree of acquisitions and launch a pandemic-driven cost-cutting drive.

Kurzius will remain as the company’s executive chairman, according to an announcement late Friday afternoon from McCormick’s Board of Directors. Foley had assumed the title of president and take over responsibilities for McCormick’s global operations last June.

Under Kurzius, McCormick has grown to a company with more than $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories.

“Lawrence has been a transformational leader for McCormick, bringing our global flavor platform to life through his entrepreneurial spirit, innovative thinking, and growth-oriented vision for the company,” said said Michael D. Mangan, the lead director for the
McCormick board. “During his tenure as CEO sales grew over 50% and market capitalization more than doubled.

“Lawrence is widely credited with driving a period of tremendous growth, performance, and expansion – including top-tier organic sales growth and the acquisitions of iconic brands like Frank’s RedHot, French’s, and Cholula in addition to FONA … and successfully leading McCormick through the unprecedented global pandemic.”

The announcement was hardly a surprise. The company’s promotion of Foley last year was widely seen as a precursor to his elevation to the top job. Officials said that Kurzius and Foley had worked closely together on all of the company’s major strategic initiatives.

McCormick’s move to promote from within is in contrast to some other companies — for instance, Under Armour — that have gone outside for top leadership when it comes to their succession plans.

Laurence E. Kurzius presided over sweeping changes at McCormick during his seven-year tenure as CEO. (Submitted Photo)

Foley has been a senior leader for McCormick for over nine years, serving as a member of the management committee, the company’s highest executive leadership team, since 2015. He has held roles of increasing responsibility, including president U.S. consumer; president North
America; president global consumer, Americas, and Asia; and most recently, as president and chief operating officer which includes full oversight of the company’s supply chain and commercial businesses globally.

Prior to joining McCormick, he worked for H.J. Heinz for 15 years in marketing and general management roles and earlier at General Mills, Inc.

“At McCormick, we are the flavor category leader from end-to-end for our customers and consumers, and I am extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Kurzius said in a statement. “This required a true team effort; our management team is comprised of the best talent in the industry, and I am particularly excited to see my successor Brendan Foley leading the business forward.”

Like many food and beverage companies, McCormick has been affected by the economic turmoil engendered by snarled supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic and by disruptions to food markets from the war in Ukraine. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company’s revenue declined by 2%.

Earlier this year, Kurzius said McCormick would be cutting jobs and launching a voluntary retirement program to save $75 million in 2023. The company has more than 14,000 employees worldwide.

 

 

