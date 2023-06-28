Frederick mayor named president-elect of Maryland Municipal League

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor was named president-elect of the Maryland Municipal League (MML) for its 2023-2024 term at the organization’s annual conference in Ocean City.

The MML board includes 32 members from municipalities across the state, who seek to amplify the voices of Maryland’s 157 incorporated cities, towns, and 2 special tax districts. 2 million Marylanders call these municipalities home.

This year, the MML reviewed 2,275 bills, took 108 positions, submitted 125 pieces of testimony and offered 156 fiscal note responses. The MML is the only statewide organization composed solely of municipal officials and devoted to the amplification of all branches of municipal administration.