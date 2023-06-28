In praise of 2 Maryland legal legends

Earlier this month, two of Maryland’s legal icons received prestigious lifetime achievement awards.

On June 8, retired Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera presented the Maryland Bar Foundation’s 2023 H. Vernon Eney Endowment Fund Award to retired Appellate Court of Maryland Judge James R. Eyler in Ocean City. Four days later, Barbera traveled to Columbia to preside over the presentation of the Maryland State Bar Association Criminal Law and Practice Section’s 2020 Robert C. Heeney Award to Andrew D. Levy.

The Eney Award is presented annually “to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in working to improve government and the administration of justice.” The four principal characteristics of Eney’s career to be exhibited by awardees are: “excellence in the law; bar leadership; community leadership; and an enormous capacity for work.”

Anyone familiar with Eyler’s storied career knows he is a most deserving recipient of this award.

Born and raised in rural Carroll County between Taneytown and Westminster, Eyler graduated with honors from the University of Maryland School of Law in 1967. He clerked for Judge William Horney before joining the firm of Miles & Stockbridge in 1968.

Eyler became a partner in 1973 and was chairman of the firm from 1992 until his appointment to the Court of Special Appeals. During his time at Miles, Eyler served on the boards of The House of Ruth, The Public Justice Center, The Everyman Theatre, and The Severn School, among others.

Eyler was also instrumental in the formation of The Daily Record’s Editorial Advisory Board some 30 years ago.

He and Ward B. Coe (then managing partner of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston) were approached by the then-editor of this newspaper who had come from a paper in Philadelphia that had such a board. That board, like this one, functioned independently of the management of the paper, as a voice for the bar. Eyler and Coe followed through with the idea and the rest is history.

Eyler served with distinction on our intermediate appellate court from 1996 until his mandatory retirement in 2012. In addition to carrying a heavy caseload, Eyler was the lead prehearing/settlement conference judge.

To this day, Eyler sits as a senior judge on the Appellate Court of Maryland while also hearing a broad range of complex cases in mediation and arbitration. To say he has “an enormous capacity for work” is an understatement indeed.

Andrew D. Levy, known to most of the legal community as “Andy,” is equally deserving of his recently bestowed honor. The Heeney Award is presented each year “to individuals exemplifying the highest professional standards and achievement in the field of criminal law during their distinguished careers.” Although the pandemic and its aftermath delayed the formal presentation of the honor some three years, the wait was well worth it.

Levy was born and raised in the Silver Spring area of Montgomery County, and he, like Eyler, is an honors graduate of the University of Maryland Law School, albeit some 15 years later. He was an associate and later a partner at the law firm of Frank, Bernstein, Conaway & Goldman from 1982 until 1990. That year, Levy joined with Chris Brown and Dan Goldstein to form the powerhouse firm of Brown, Goldstein & Levy.

Levy’s achievements in the field of criminal law over the past three-plus decades cover a broad swath. He is equally adept and comfortable in any courtroom, trial or appellate, state or federal. Levy has handled a broad array of civil rights and other matters in addition to his criminal cases. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers.

In addition to being a superlative practitioner of criminal law, Levy is a scholar and professor in that and other areas. His “Appellate Practice for the Maryland Lawyer: State and Federal” (with Paul Mark Sandler and Steve Klepper) is widely regarded as an invaluable resource for Maryland appellate lawyers. He has taught for years at both Baltimore area law schools and has received adjunct teaching awards on numerous occasions. His courses include Evidence, Criminal Law, Constitutional Law, Moot Court and Appellate Advocacy, Maryland Practice and Procedure, Trial Practice, Torts, and Civil Procedure.

In our dealings, and by reputation, Andrew D. Levy and James R. Eyler are known as generous, humble, and kind men. It cannot be disputed that Levy is a “lawyer’s lawyer” and Eyler is a “judge’s judge.” Congratulations to them both.

