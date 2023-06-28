June 29, 2023

Daily Record Staff//June 28, 2023

Home>Digital Edition>

June 29, 2023

June 29, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 28, 2023

Related Content

McCormick names new CEO; Kurzius to continue as executive chair

McCormick & Company has promoted a new CEO, ending Lawrence E. Kurzius' seven-year tenure.

June 28, 2023

AT&T launches She’s Connected contest for women-owned small businesses

AT&T on Wednesday launched the She’s Connected contest to support a woman-owned small business who is inspir[...]

June 28, 2023

Dee Sawyer moves to greater role in T. Rowe Price with Robert Higginbotham retiring

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc. said its head of global distribution and global product operations pl[...]

June 28, 2023
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Jun 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick defends Microsoft’s planned takeover in court

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was in court defending Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of his[...]

June 28, 2023

Under Armour announces changes to leadership team as CEO ushers in new era

Under Armour announced a number of personnel changes Wednesday as the company embraces a new strategy under ne[...]

June 28, 2023

Catholic Charities leader McCarthy to receive Loyola’s Business Leader of the Year award

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management named its 2023 Business Leader of t[...]

June 28, 2023

Editors Picks

McCormick names new CEO; Kurzius to continue as executive chair

28/6/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Md. high court agrees to hear Adnan Syed exoneration case

28/6/2023

Bethesda site of historic Black cemetery can be sold without court approval, Md.[...]

28/6/2023

Under Armour announces changes to leadership team as CEO ushers in new era

28/6/2023
Robert Weltchek

Personal injury attorneys find technology is helping them make their case

27/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Jun 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick defends Microsoft’s planned takeover [...]

28/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

A jury found Trump responsible for sexual abuse. Now he’s suing his accuse[...]

28/6/2023
Nathan Hill cleans the gastrostomy tube on his son Brady, 14, at their home in Meridian, Idaho, on June 19, 2023. Brady survived a rare brain cancer as a baby, but requires round the clock care. Each morning Nate and his wife spend about 3 hours with Brady performing his medical cares and getting him ready for the day. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Families worry over future of Medicaid caregiver payments expanded during pandem[...]

28/6/2023

Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let NY criminal case stay [...]

28/6/2023
Customers shop at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Illinois, on June 12, 2023. The most-anticipated recession probably in modern U.S. history still hasn't arrived. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Is it a ‘richcession’? Or a ‘rolling recession’? Or mayb[...]

28/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar