Md. high court agrees to hear Adnan Syed exoneration case

The Maryland Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in an appeal over Adnan Syed’s 1999 murder conviction, which remains in limbo amid a legal battle over crime victims’ rights.

The high court granted certiorari Wednesday and will hear arguments in October.

All of the parties to the case asked the Supreme Court to hear the appeal: Syed, whose murder conviction was vacated last year and then reinstated by the Maryland Appellate Court; the family of Hae Min Lee, whose killing is at the center of the murder case; and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Syed wants the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court’s ruling and address whether crime victims’ rights can supersede prosecutors’ decision to vacate a conviction.

He was freed from prison in September after Baltimore prosecutors asked to vacate his conviction, citing newly discovered evidence of a potential alternative suspect and other flaws in the trial evidence.

The Lee family wants the high court to go a step further than the Maryland Appellate Court and find that crime victims have the right to speak and challenge evidence at a vacatur hearing. The Appellate Court found that Lee’s brother, Young Lee, had the right to be present at the hearing but not to address the court.

Lee received only a few days’ notice of the hearing in September and could not fly in from California, where he lives, so he gave a brief statement to the court over Zoom.

Hae Min Lee, 18, went missing on Jan. 13, 1999, and her body was found buried in Baltimore’s Leakin Park a few weeks later. Police accused Syed, who was 17 at the time, of strangling her to death. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, though he always maintained his innocence.

The case gained international recognition when it was examined in the hit true-crime podcast “Serial” in 2014.

In 2021, Baltimore prosecutors reinvestigated the case at the urging of Syed’s lawyer, assistant public defender Erica Suter, and ultimately concluded that the evidence did not support Syed’s guilt.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office asked to vacate his conviction in a request that highlighted two handwritten notes said to reveal an alternative suspect who had reportedly said he would kill Lee. Those documents were never turned over to the defense, prosecutors said, raising questions about the original conviction’s legitimacy.

Then-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby later dismissed the case against Syed entirely after new testing eliminated Syed as a contributor to DNA recovered from Lee’s shoes.

