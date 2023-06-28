Md. high court agrees to hear Adnan Syed exoneration case

Madeleine O'Neill//June 28, 2023

Home>Editor's Picks>

Md. high court agrees to hear Adnan Syed exoneration case

Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Md. high court agrees to hear Adnan Syed exoneration case

By Madeleine O'Neill

//June 28, 2023

The Maryland Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in an appeal over Adnan Syed’s 1999 murder conviction, which remains in limbo amid a legal battle over crime victims’ rights.

The high court granted certiorari Wednesday and will hear arguments in October.

All of the parties to the case asked the Supreme Court to hear the appeal: Syed, whose murder conviction was vacated last year and then reinstated by the Maryland Appellate Court; the family of Hae Min Lee, whose killing is at the center of the murder case; and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Syed wants the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court’s ruling and address whether crime victims’ rights can supersede prosecutors’ decision to vacate a conviction.

He was freed from prison in September after Baltimore prosecutors asked to vacate his conviction, citing newly discovered evidence of a potential alternative suspect and other flaws in the trial evidence.

The Lee family wants the high court to go a step further than the Maryland Appellate Court and find that crime victims have the right to speak and challenge evidence at a vacatur hearing. The Appellate Court found that Lee’s brother, Young Lee, had the right to be present at the hearing but not to address the court.

Lee received only a few days’ notice of the hearing in September and could not fly in from California, where he lives, so he gave a brief statement to the court over Zoom.

Hae Min Lee, 18, went missing on Jan. 13, 1999, and her body was found buried in Baltimore’s Leakin Park a few weeks later. Police accused Syed, who was 17 at the time, of strangling her to death. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, though he always maintained his innocence.

The case gained international recognition when it was examined in the hit true-crime podcast “Serial” in 2014.

In 2021, Baltimore prosecutors reinvestigated the case at the urging of Syed’s lawyer, assistant public defender Erica Suter, and ultimately concluded that the evidence did not support Syed’s guilt.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office asked to vacate his conviction in a request that highlighted two handwritten notes said to reveal an alternative suspect who had reportedly said he would kill Lee. Those documents were never turned over to the defense, prosecutors said, raising questions about the original conviction’s legitimacy.

Then-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby later dismissed the case against Syed entirely after new testing eliminated Syed as a contributor to DNA recovered from Lee’s shoes.

This story may be updated.

n

Related Content

McCormick names new CEO; Kurzius to continue as executive chair

McCormick & Company has promoted a new CEO, ending Lawrence E. Kurzius' seven-year tenure.

June 28, 2023

AT&T launches She’s Connected contest for women-owned small businesses

AT&T on Wednesday launched the She’s Connected contest to support a woman-owned small business who is inspir[...]

June 28, 2023

Dee Sawyer moves to greater role in T. Rowe Price with Robert Higginbotham retiring

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc. said its head of global distribution and global product operations pl[...]

June 28, 2023
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Jun 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick defends Microsoft’s planned takeover in court

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was in court defending Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of his[...]

June 28, 2023

Under Armour announces changes to leadership team as CEO ushers in new era

Under Armour announced a number of personnel changes Wednesday as the company embraces a new strategy under ne[...]

June 28, 2023

Catholic Charities leader McCarthy to receive Loyola’s Business Leader of the Year award

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management named its 2023 Business Leader of t[...]

June 28, 2023

Editors Picks

McCormick names new CEO; Kurzius to continue as executive chair

28/6/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Md. high court agrees to hear Adnan Syed exoneration case

28/6/2023

Bethesda site of historic Black cemetery can be sold without court approval, Md.[...]

28/6/2023

Under Armour announces changes to leadership team as CEO ushers in new era

28/6/2023
Robert Weltchek

Personal injury attorneys find technology is helping them make their case

27/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Jun 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick defends Microsoft’s planned takeover [...]

28/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

A jury found Trump responsible for sexual abuse. Now he’s suing his accuse[...]

28/6/2023
Nathan Hill cleans the gastrostomy tube on his son Brady, 14, at their home in Meridian, Idaho, on June 19, 2023. Brady survived a rare brain cancer as a baby, but requires round the clock care. Each morning Nate and his wife spend about 3 hours with Brady performing his medical cares and getting him ready for the day. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Families worry over future of Medicaid caregiver payments expanded during pandem[...]

28/6/2023

Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let NY criminal case stay [...]

28/6/2023
Customers shop at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Illinois, on June 12, 2023. The most-anticipated recession probably in modern U.S. history still hasn't arrived. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Is it a ‘richcession’? Or a ‘rolling recession’? Or mayb[...]

28/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar