Md. New Directions celebrates 50 years with golden anniversary gala

Maryland New Directions (MND) celebrated 50 years of providing no-cost employment coaching and specialized career training to people in and around Baltimore with a golden anniversary gala May 11 at the South East Club Level at M&T Bank Stadium.

The event brought together past and present successful graduates, staff, partners and supporters to honor MND’s service to the community and the generations of Baltimoreans who have been positively impacted by the organization.

Dwight “Doc” Watkins, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author and editor-at-large for Salon, served as the evening’s keynote speaker. Guests also heard accounts from two individuals who benefitted from MND’s programming to overcome personal obstacles and establish new career paths. Additionally, the evening featured a tribute to MND’s late founder, Marian “Mandy” Goetze.

The event raised more than $100,000 to support MND’s work and mission to build a stronger and safer community for Baltimore families by providing paths to career-minded employment.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]