Md. New Directions celebrates 50 years with golden anniversary gala

Daily Record Staff//June 28, 2023

Md. New Directions celebrates 50 years with golden anniversary gala

Md. New Directions celebrates 50 years with golden anniversary gala

By Daily Record Staff

//June 28, 2023

Maryland New Directions (MND) celebrated 50 years of providing no-cost employment coaching and specialized career training to people in and around Baltimore with a golden anniversary gala May 11 at the South East Club Level at M&T Bank Stadium.

The event brought together past and present successful graduates, staff, partners and supporters to honor MND’s service to the community and the generations of Baltimoreans who have been positively impacted by the organization.

Dwight “Doc” Watkins, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author and editor-at-large for Salon, served as the evening’s keynote speaker. Guests also heard accounts from two individuals who benefitted from MND’s programming to overcome personal obstacles and establish new career paths. Additionally, the evening featured a tribute to MND’s late founder, Marian “Mandy” Goetze.

The event raised more than $100,000 to support MND’s work and mission to build a stronger and safer community for Baltimore families by providing paths to career-minded employment.

Allevis Ellis, a former client of Maryland New Directions, shared her personal journey at the golden anniversary gala. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Ben Danner, deputy general counsel & chief global M&A counsel at McCormick & Company and chair of the Maryland New Directions Board, addresses the gala guests. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Dwight “Doc” Watkins, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author and editor-at-large for Salon, delivers the keynote speech in front of guests at the gala. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Dwight “Doc” Watkins, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author and editor-at-large for Salon, served as the evening’s keynote speaker. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Grace Lee, executive director of Maryland New Directions, talks to the guests at the gala. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Jason Dudderar, of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and Karen Harris CPA, a partner in the Baltimore office of firm CohnReznick, received special recognition their service on the Maryland New Directions Board Of Directors. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott attended the gala and chats with other guests. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
The Maryland New Directions staff get a photo with keynote speaker Dwight “Doc” Watkins during the gala at M&T Bank Stadium. From left are Mercury Morris, MND training facilitator; Grace Lee, MND executive director; Kae Cureton, MND volunteer engagement manager; Monique Shearn, MND services team manager; Emily Bartlett, MND marketing & operations assistant; MaryCarole Zaworski, MND director of training; Barbara Reed-DiGia, MND outreach & operations director; and Sonya Harrison, MND lead job coach. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Gala attendees had the opportunity to purchase Golden Tickets, which included a tour of the Baltmore Ravens’ locker room at M&T Bank Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)
Gregory Murrill, left, Maryland Division administrator with the Federal Highway Administration and an MND board member, gets a photo with Sean Scott, a former MND client. (Photo courtesy of Maryland New Directions)

 

