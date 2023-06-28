Dee Sawyer moves to greater role in T. Rowe Price with Robert Higginbotham retiring

Daily Record Staff//June 28, 2023

Dee Sawyer moves to greater role in T. Rowe Price with Robert Higginbotham retiring

Dee Sawyer moves to greater role in T. Rowe Price with Robert Higginbotham retiring

By Daily Record Staff

//June 28, 2023

Baltimore-based global asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on Wednesday announced Dee Sawyer, a member of the firm’s Management Committee, will become head of the company’s global distribution and global product operations as Robert Higginbotham plans to retire at the end of the year.

Sawyer will take over from Higganbotham on Jan. 1, 2024. She will lead the teams responsible for sales, marketing and client service globally across all distribution channels and will assume Higginbotham’s responsibilities on the firm’s subcommittees focused on strategy, compensation and development.

Robert Higganbotham and Dee Sawyer

Scott Keller, head of Americas, APAC and EMEA distribution, will serve as the new CEO and chair of T. Rowe Price International Ltd., and will report to Sawyer, while continuing in his current role. The global product organization will report to Jen Dardis, the firm’s chief financial officer.

Sawyer joined the firm in 2011. During her tenure, she served as a senior leader across multiple business units, including corporate marketing, individual investors, and human resources. She currently leads the U.S. intermediaries business channel, as well as retirement plan services, and she serves on the firm’s Product and Investment Management Steering Committee and as chair of the Board for T. Rowe Price Investment Services Inc. Sawyer serves as chair of the firm’s Retirement Leadership Council Steering Committee and as executive sponsor of MOSAIC, the firm’s business resource group for African, Asian and Latinx heritage.

Before joining T. Rowe Price, Sawyer held various senior leadership roles at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch and Fidelity Investments. She began her financial services career at Fifth Third Bank as a fixed income portfolio manager in the Trust and Investment Services Division.

Higginbotham, who has forged a 33-year career in the industry, joined T. Rowe Price in 2012 and led growth for the firm’s businesses globally. He created the firm’s Women in Sales initiative, designed to attract, retain and develop women at the firm. Additionally, he serves as the executive sponsor of the firm’s LGBTQ+ business resource group, PRIDE.

p

