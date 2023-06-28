Under Armour announces changes to leadership team as CEO ushers in new era

Under Armour announced a number of major personnel changes Wednesday as the company embarks on a new strategy under recently appointed CEO Stephanie Linnartz.

Linnartz, who joined Baltimore-based Under Armour in February after serving as president of Marriott International, announced its Protect This House 3 (PTH3) strategy in May. The new set of priorities focuses on accelerating growth in the United States while also continuing international momentum, seeking to drive consistent profits and growth over the long term.

The change in leadership roles comes just one week after the company announced it would lay off 50 corporate employees as a part of the PTH3 strategy and realignment of the company’s priorities.

As a part of the PTH3 strategy, Under Armour announced a number of senior leadership changes. Jim Dausch has been appointed as the company’s chief consumer officer, joining Under Armour after previously serving as global chief product and digital officer for Marriott. Under his new role at Under Armour, Dausch will be responsible for leading the company’s digital engagement, global brand, marketing and customer experience.

Under Armour also promoted Danny Miles to executive vice president and chief technology officer. Miles currently leads the company’s global IT teams and information security functions among other duties, and has worked for Under Armour since 2021.

In addition to the promotions and additions to the senior leadership team, the company also announced two major departures. Colin Browne, the company’s chief operating officer, will step down this fall, while Chief Product Officer Lisa Collier will leave the company at the end of the summer.

Browne previously served as the company’s CEO from June 2022 through February 2023 while Under Armour searched for a replacement for Patrik Frisk, who had served as CEO for over two years. Browne has held the role of COO since 2020, after joining the company in 2016.

Under Armour will not replace its COO, but rather hire a chief supply chain officer instead.

Collier served as chief product officer since 2020, and the company said it will search for a replacement.

Karyl Leggio, professor of finance at Loyola University Maryland, said the new strategy and personnel changes come as Linnartz seeks to return Under Armour to the status it once enjoyed — as one of the industry’s fastest-growing companies.

Under Armour has not seen much success in the global market thus far, Leggio noted, and its new PTH3 strategy comes as athleisure demand has shifted and new competitors have entered the market.

The new strategy is a departure from Under Armour’s recent emphasis on women consumers and on some footwear products — where the company struggled — and a return to its strengths in the basketball and football market, Leggio said.