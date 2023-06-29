ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Wasserman Family Law LLC is a team of experienced family law attorneys looking for a dedicated, motivated, professional Associate Attorney to grow with us! The Associate Attorney position is responsible for assisting senior attorneys in providing legal counsel to clients. The Associate Attorney may have primary responsibility for some matters but will generally work collaboratively with senior attorneys. To be successful in this role, the individual must be organized, collaborative, dependable, adaptable, patient, professional, respectful, honest, and generally like working with people. The individual must have a J.D. from an accredited law school and be a member in good standing of the Maryland State Bar Association. Experience in family law is preferred, but our firm welcomes all exceptional candidates who meet the minimum qualifications.

Please submit resume and references in confidence to [email protected].

Salary commensurate with experience.

