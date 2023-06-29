Bringing banking to all Marylanders

America’s long-standing issue of equitable access to banking has been exacerbated by recent headlines in the industry and beyond. Facing significant downside risks from inflation, rising market interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty, many banks have tightened their lending criteria, making it difficult for those with lower credit scores or lower incomes to qualify for loans and other banking products.

In Maryland alone, 5 of individuals are completely unbanked, and 16 percent are underbanked, which means they do not have sufficient access to basic financial services.

When someone is unbanked, it cuts them off from accessing lines of credit, which is necessary to achieve financial milestones, such as owning a home or starting a business. The inability to borrow money from a bank often leads such individuals to rely on payday lenders, pawn shops, and other expensive alternatives.

People who use these services often end up paying much more in interest and fees, which can trap them in a cycle of debt. In addition, these services are often less regulated and more susceptible to fraudulent practices, which can further harm vulnerable individuals and families.

Financial inclusion is an essential aspect of social integration, especially when it comes to addressing the issues of poverty and income inequality. It provides advancement opportunities for disadvantaged communities by offering access to various financial services.

Typically, access to a transaction account is the first step towards financial inclusion, enabling individuals to securely save money, make and receive payments, access credit, and participate more in the economy. This, in turn, enables them to live their daily lives, move toward accomplishing their goals, prepare for emergencies, start businesses, invest in education and healthcare, and access other important services, such as insurance.

Access to capital remains the biggest challenge for people of color and minority-owned businesses. According to a study by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Black entrepreneurs trying to start a business are 58 percent more likely to face a credit gap compared to 32 percent of white entrepreneurs.

Additionally, a recent survey by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation showed that 38 percent of Black households and 33.4 percent of Hispanic households are unbanked or underbanked compared to 12 percent of white households. By providing more equitable financial opportunities to communities of color, we can help reduce financial inequality, increase entrepreneurship, and grow the local economy.

In recent years, we’ve seen how valuable banks are to the communities they serve. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, banks worked with the U.S. Treasury Department to disperse economic impact payments to millions of families across the country who were struggling to get through an unprecedented time. Additionally, banks were also instrumental in delivering advanced payments from the enhanced Child Tax Credit, which resulted in child poverty in America being cut in half in 2021.

Having access to banking in a period of great instability and uncertainty allows consumers to access valuable resources that they would not otherwise have in desperate and stressful situations.

The good news is that the Maryland legislature has just made a significant step forward in addressing this issue in our state with the passage of Gov. Wes Moore’s Access to Banking Act (HB0548). Starting on July 1, 2023, this bill establishes the Maryland Community Investment Venture Fund to assist banks in providing low-cost, basic banking services, such as free checking accounts and direct deposits, in low to moderate-income (LMI) areas.

The legislation also allocates funds to developing new digital products and services to expand access to online banking.

By helping provide unbanked Marylanders with access to safe and affordable bank accounts that offer low or zero fees, the Maryland Community Investment Venture Fund can significantly improve their financial inclusion and stability.

In the end, the issue of equitable access to banking is not just about numbers and statistics but about real people and their ability to achieve their financial goals and dreams. It is about giving everyone a fair shot at economic prosperity and success regardless of their background or circumstances.

By passing the Access to Banking Act, Maryland has taken a significant step towards closing the gap between the banked and the unbanked and creating a more inclusive and equitable society where everyone has access to the basic financial services they need to thrive.

Ramon Looby is president and CEO of the Maryland Bankers Association.