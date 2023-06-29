Burlington adds retail location in downtown Baltimore

Daily Record Staff//June 29, 2023

Burlington adds retail location in downtown Baltimore

Lockwood Place is footsteps away from Power Plant Live, the Inner Harbor, Baltimore's World Trade Center and more than 120,000 workers. The new location offers street level retail along heavily trafficked East Pratt Street with exposure and visible signage opportunities. The adjacent Lockwood parking garage has 240 spaces. One suite remains available at 3,758 square feet. (Photo courtesy of David S. Brown Enterprises)

Burlington Stores Inc. Thursday signed a lease with Owings Mills-based David S. Brown Enterprises to occupy more than 34,000 square feet of space at Lockwood Place at 600 East Pratt St. in downtown Baltimore, across from the National Aquarium.

The new location is expecting to add approximately 65 full- and part-time jobs.

This will bring the total number of locations to 23 in the state for the national discount retailer. Burlington will join several businesses and restaurants at Lockwood Place including the Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, IHOP, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Marshalls, Popeyes and others.

The New Jersey-based Burlington Stores had fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion and is a Fortune 500 company. It operated 933 stores as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores.

Lockwood Place is footsteps away from Power Plant Live, the Inner Harbor, Baltimore’s World Trade Center and more than 120,000 workers. The new location offers street level retail along heavily trafficked East Pratt Street with exposure and visible signage opportunities. The adjacent Lockwood parking garage has 240 spaces. One suite remains available at 3,758 square feet.

