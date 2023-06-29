Copa Airlines begins service from BWI to Panama

Copa Airlines will utilize Boeing 737-800 aircraft for the new route from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Panama City. BWI Marshall is the 14th U.S. destination for Copa Airlines. (Submitted photo)

Panama-based Copa Airlines launched new international service between Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Panama City, offering four weekly flights between Baltimore and the country’s capital.

The airline will utilize Boeing 737-800 aircraft for the new route. Copa Airlines operates an average of 300 daily flights through its Hub of the Americas, located at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City. BWI Marshall is the 14th U.S. destination for Copa Airlines.

The new service from Copa Airlines comes as airline and passenger traffic continue to rebound at BWI Marshall. In recent months, passenger traffic has routinely approached levels not seen since before the global pandemic. Airline seat capacity for the summer is expected to grow more than 10% from last year and is projected to nearly match the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

The busiest day at BWI Marshall Airport since the start of the pandemic was recorded this month, on June 16, with 34,984 departing passengers.