ISAIAH NORMAN RANSOM V. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//June 29, 2023
Criminal procedure — Admissibility — Voir dire
On December 8, 2020, Norman Isaiah Ransome, appellant, and Raymond Chang were involved in an automobile accident. Immediately following the accident, Mr. Ransome and Mr. Chang engaged in a physical altercation. As a result, Mr. Ransome was charged in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City with robbery, second-degree assault, and theft between $100 and less than $1,500. charges for second-degree assault and theft proceeded to a jury trial, and a jury found Mr. Ransome guilty of both counts.