Md. high court declines to say whether ‘egregious’ Brady violations mandate dismissal

Maryland’s Supreme Court sidestepped the question of whether dismissal is required when a prosecutor intentionally fails to disclose extensive exculpatory evidence to the defense in a criminal case.

In an opinion issued last week, the high court declined to wade into the evidentiary issues at the heart of Jonathan D. Smith’s 2001 murder conviction in Talbot County, though both the state and the defense agreed on appeal that the case should be dismissed.

Instead, the majority sent the case back to circuit court for a re-do: Smith will have the opportunity to withdraw his conditional Alford plea, which he took as part of a deal to secure his release from prison while maintaining his innocence. If he does, county prosecutors will then be able to choose whether to retry the case.

The ruling means the Supreme Court did not weigh in on whether the “egregious” evidentiary violations in the case made it impossible for Smith to receive a fair retrial.

“…It is not possible for this Court to assess with any confidence beyond mere speculation what the evidence might have consisted of at retrial,” Justice Shirley M. Watts wrote for the majority. “As a result, it is not possible for this Court to meaningfully evaluate whether Smith has suffered irreparable prejudice for which dismissal of the charges is the only feasible remedy.”

Smith’s case has come before the Maryland Supreme Court before. In 2020, the court ordered a new trial for Smith but did not exonerate him, based on evidence that prosecutors failed to disclose a deal they had cut with their star witness in the murder case.

Smith was convicted in his 2001 trial of felony murder and daytime housebreaking in the brutal 1987 stabbing death of 68-year-old Adeline Curry Wilford in her home near Easton.

The prosecutorial misconduct in the case was extensive, according to court filings. Smith’s counsel about 10 years ago discovered recordings of conversations between Maryland State Police officers and the prosecution witness, Beverly Haddaway, who said she saw a bloodied Smith and two other men walking near Wilford’s home on the day of the killing.

Haddaway, who has since died, demanded the dismissal of her grandson’s drug charges in exchange for her testimony, the recordings revealed, and threatened to testify in a way that would lead to Smith’s acquittal if the deal did not come through.

Prosecutors also hid exculpatory DNA evidence and later made misleading statements about a palm print discovered at the crime scene that was eventually matched to another suspect in the killing, according to Smith’s court brief.

The state presented evidence at trial that Smith confessed to the killing to a state police officer, though Smith contended the confession was coerced.

After Smith won a new trial in 2020, he asked the Talbot County Circuit Court to dismiss his indictment with prejudice because of the extensive Brady violations. When that request was denied, he took an Alford plea in a deal that allowed him to maintain his innocence and be freed from prison.

As part of the plea deal, Smith kept his right to appeal and the state stipulated that the trial prosecutor engaged in “a pattern of intentional, willful, and/or reckless misconduct,” according to court papers.

On appeal, the Maryland Appellate Court ruled that dismissal should only be used as a last resort when a new trial is impossible. The intermediate court concluded that Smith could still muster a defense to combat what remains of the state’s evidence at a retrial.

Smith’s lawyers and the Attorney General’s Office, which represented the state on appeal, agreed that dismissal was necessary because of the evidentiary problems.

“The attorney general feels constrained to agree with Mr. Smith that the charges in this case should be dismissed on due process grounds,” the attorney for the state, Daniel Jawor, said in oral arguments before the Maryland Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court declined to reach the merits of the lower court’s decision, though the majority’s opinion suggests it would be appropriate for prosecutors to dismiss the case if Smith withdraws his plea.

It is not clear, however, whether Smith will withdraw his Alford plea or whether the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office would attempt to retry the case rather than dismissing it.

The state’s attorney could not be reached for comment, and Smith’s lawyers declined to comment.

Two justices dissented from the majority opinion. In the first dissent, Justice Steven B. Gould argued that the high court overstepped by offering a “do-over” instead of simply affirming the Appellate Court’s ruling.

In the second, Senior Justice Alan M. Wilner wrote that the appropriate remedy for severe prosecutorial misconduct is the attorney discipline process, not the dismissal of charges in a homicide case.