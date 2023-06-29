Top-tier equestrian event returns to Md. for 3rd straight year

Daily Record Staff//June 29, 2023

Top-tier equestrian event returns to Md. for 3rd straight year

The MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory will be held in Maryland for the third consecutive year on Oct. 19-22 and hosted at Fair Hill, the equestrian training and event facility in Cecil County. (Photo by Shannon Brinkman)

Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland Thursday announced one of the most illustrious equestrian events in the United States is returning to Maryland.

The MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory will be held in Maryland for the third consecutive year on Oct. 19-22 and hosted at Fair Hill, the equestrian training and event facility in Cecil County.

Making its debut in 2021, the event’s CCI5*-L (5 Star) designation is the pinnacle of the Olympic sport of Eventing, often described as an equestrian triathlon. It also features a CCI3*-L (3 Star) competition, which serves as the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship, and The Dutta Corp. USEA Young Event Horse East Coast Championships presented by Dubarry of Ireland. The four days of Eventing competition feature Dressage (Oct. 19 and 20), Cross-Country (Oct. 21) showcasing renowned course designer Ian Stark-designed courses and Show Jumping (Oct. 22).

