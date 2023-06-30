2 Annapolis communities part of $120M Liberty Military Housing upgrades

Daily Record Staff//June 30, 2023

North Severn Village will receive exterior rehabilitation through Liberty Military Housing's $120 million upgrade project. (File photo)

By Daily Record Staff

//June 30, 2023

A pair of housing communities in Annapolis are included in a $120 million project for renovations and upgrades from Liberty Military Housing, the first employee-owned military housing provider in the country and the largest in the multifamily industry.

The money from the Hampton, Virginia-based organization will go toward redevelopment, major renovations, exterior rehabilitation and outdoor infrastructures such as family playgrounds, roadways and other land improvements.

North Severn Village will receive exterior rehabilitation through the project and Arundel Estates will receive interior renovations to its property.  The renovations are based on the specific needs of the Liberty communities as determined by feedback from Navy families and in consultation with Navy partners.

Liberty’s partnership with the Navy was made available through the Military Housing Privatization Initiative. It allows private companies specializing in development and property management to work with the Armed Services to obtain private sector funding to address a severe backlog of military housing nearly, resulting in $28 billion of initial capital investment across all project companies.  Those funds were raised through privately placed bonds, which are held by institutional lenders across the country.

Interior renovations of kitchens and bathrooms will include new upgraded finishes and products including kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, Energy-Star rated appliances, bathroom fixtures and finishes, upgraded LED lighting, and fresh paint.  In addition, several communities will replace old playgrounds with new state-of-the-art playground equipment.  When complete, several thousand military families will benefit from these renovations, new construction and land improvement in multiple neighborhoods across the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Liberty provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across 10 states and the District of Columbia.

