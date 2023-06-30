Baltimore investment group lands Walmart Supercenter for $55M

An investment group based in Baltimore, Maryland and Naples, Florida, in connection with a 1031 tax deferred exchange, acquired a Walmart Supercenter in Linden, New Jersey for $55 million.

The property is comprised of a freestanding 186,000-square-foot building situated on a 14-acre lot subject to a 20-year, absolute triple net lease to Walmart Inc., ranked No. 1 on the Fortune 500 list with $611 billion in annual revenue. It is located less than 10 miles from Newark International Airport, less than 20 miles from Lower Manhattan and is surrounded by major retail and warehouse logistics due to its proximity to the Port of New York/New Jersey along with its access to a population of 500,000 within a five-mile radius. The Property was acquired for approximately $55 million, which equates to a 5.0% capitalization rate.

Pegasus Investments Real Estate Advisory Inc. and Pegasus Capital Markets Inc. was exclusively engaged by the purchaser to construct the transaction. Mark Keener and Adam Block of Gallagher Evelius & Jones LLP acted as counsel for the purchaser. The seller, a joint venture between a prominent real estate private equity firm and Cypress Equities, a national retail development company, was represented by SRS National Net Lease Group.