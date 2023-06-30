Bed Bath & Beyond lives on(line): Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer, changes name

Associated Press//June 30, 2023

Home>Business>

Bed Bath & Beyond lives on(line): Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer, changes name

Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond lives on(line): Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer, changes name

By Associated Press

//June 30, 2023

Bed & Bath & Beyond will live on, online at least, after Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.

The online retailer Overstock.com is dumping its name online and will become Bed & Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year. Overstock.com’s CEO Jonathan Johnson told The Associated Press in a phone interview on Thursday that the company is considering changing its corporate name but won’t make any decisions until after it digests the assets.

The switcheroo to a very recognizable brand was cheered on Wall Street. Shares of Overstock.com Inc., based in Midvale, Utah, soared nearly 20% during afternoon trading Thursday.

The deal doesn’t include Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the last of which are expected to be shuttered Friday, or the Buybuy Baby chain.

The name change will roll out in Canada next month and in August, a relaunch of the company’s website and mobile app as Bed Bath & Beyond will appear in the U.S. Those visiting overstock.com will be redirected to bedbathandbeyond.com.

The name Overstock still confuses some customers and suppliers who thought it was a liquidator. That’s how it got its start in 1999. It transformed in 2004 into a general merchandise retailer, selling a wide variety of items. In 2021, Overstock finetuned its strategy to focus on furniture and home decor, getting rid of items like clothing.

When Bed Bath & Beyond’s financial woes deepened last year, Overstock.com tried to court the retailer’s suppliers but it met with some skepticism. But after its bid for Bed Bath became public last week, it was able to add 100,000 bed and bath items to its site, Johnson said. He expects that pace will pick up.

“I can’t count how many times we were asked when we were going to change the company name,” he said. “This opportunity is too good to be true. We are Bed Bath and a bigger beyond.”

Johnson said that it will offer some coupons to cater to the Bed Bath & Beyond customers who were used to the popular perk, but he noted that customers will be surprised that the discounts offered by Overstock.com are actually better on an every day basis. He also added that Overstock plans to step up marketing to Bed Bath & Beyond customers to make them aware of the change.

He estimated Overstock.com has about 5 million customers; Bed Bath & Beyond’s online customers number about 10 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection in April. The filing followed years of dismal sales and numerous attempts to turn the flailing business around.

Anne D’Innocenzio is an AP Retail Writer.

i

Related Content

The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays the flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time, March 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Was your flight canceled? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more.

Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays over this July 4 w[...]

June 30, 2023

As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns

As Maryland regulators continue to develop the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, busin[...]

June 30, 2023
A person leaves a Signature Bank branch in New York on March. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Largest US banks would survive a severe recession, Fed ‘stress tests’ show

The nation's 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve's so-called stress tests this year, a sign that the n[...]

June 29, 2023

Burlington adds retail location in downtown Baltimore

Burlington Stores signed a lease with Owings Mills-based David S. Brown Enterprises for 34,000 square feet of [...]

June 29, 2023
Jordan Jackson, left, and Chris Jennings, both employees at Gold Leaf, pose inside the store on June 26, 2023, in Annapolis. The store will start selling recreational cannabis on Saturday to people 21 and older, along with about 100 stores around Maryland. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. to begin recreational marijuana sales over July 4 weekend

Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana, as businesses aim to tap into Ju[...]

June 29, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after bank failures, Powell says

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American fi[...]

June 29, 2023

Editors Picks

Marilyn Mosby outside the courthouse following a September hearing at which a federal judge ordered a delay to her trial. (The Daily Record /Madeleine O'Neill)

Mosby asks for change of venue, seeks to split up charges

30/6/2023

As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns

30/6/2023

Md. university leaders lament affirmative action ruling but reaffirm commitment [...]

29/6/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court declines to say whether ‘egregious’ violations by pro[...]

29/6/2023

Vocational experts called key for many personal injury cases 

29/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era bans blocking some felo[...]

30/6/2023
Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond lives on(line): Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt ret[...]

30/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims

30/6/2023
Michael Shvartsman, right, and his brother Gerald, center, leave the federal courthouse with their attorney after posting bond on June 29, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, acc[...]

30/6/2023
The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays the flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time, March 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Was your flight canceled? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and mor[...]

30/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar