How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you

Associated Press//June 30, 2023

Home>Education>

How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you

Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 27, 2023. Arguments at the Supreme Court over President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation left some borrowers feeling isolated as they heard such a personal subject reduced to cold legal language. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 27, 2023. Arguments at the Supreme Court over President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation left some borrowers feeling isolated as they heard such a personal subject reduced to cold legal language. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you

By Associated Press

//June 30, 2023

The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan, which would have canceled up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people. Of those, 20 million would have had their remaining student debt erased completely.

The court’s decision means, barring an act of Congress, those Americans are on the hook for payments starting in October.

Still, borrowers who are worried about their budgets do have options. For instance, the government has other loan forgiveness programs that are still in effect, even if Biden’s plan was struck down.

Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400B in student loans

Here’s what to know about how the decision will affect you:

WHEN WILL STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS RESUME?

Student loan payments that have been frozen for the last three years because of the pandemic are set to restart in October. That was going to happen no matter what the Supreme Court decided. Interest will start accruing Sept. 1.

HOW SHOULD I PREPARE?

Betsy Mayotte, president of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors, encourages people not to make any payments until the pause has ended. Instead, she says, put what you would have paid into a savings account.

“Then you’ve maintained the habit of making the payment, but (you’re) earning a little bit of interest as well,” she said.

Mayotte recommends borrowers use the loan-simulator tool at StudentAid.gov or the one on TISLA’s website to find a payment plan that best fits their needs. The calculators tell you what your monthly payment would be under each available plan, as well as your long-term costs.

Katherine Welbeck of the Student Borrower Protection Center recommends logging on to your account and making sure you know the name of your servicer, your due date and whether you’re enrolled in the best income-driven repayment plan.

WHAT IF I CAN’T OR DON’T WANT TO PAY?

If your budget doesn’t allow you to resume payments, it’s important to know how to navigate the possibility of default and delinquency on a student loan. Both can hurt your credit rating, which would make you ineligible for additional aid.

If you’re in a short-term financial bind you may qualify for deferment or forbearance — allowing you to temporarily suspend payment.

To determine whether deferment or forbearance are good options for you, you can contact your loan servicer. One thing to note: interest still accrues during deferment or forbearance. Both can also impact potential loan forgiveness options. Depending on the conditions of your deferment or forbearance, it may make sense to continue paying the interest during the payment suspension.

ARE THERE ANY OTHER PROGRAMS THAT CAN HELP WITH STUDENT LOAN DEBT?

If you’ve worked for a government agency or a nonprofit, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program offers cancellation after 10 years of regular payments, and some income-driven repayment plans cancel the remainder of a borrower’s debt after 20 to 25 years.

Borrowers should make sure they’re signed up for the best possible income-driven repayment plan to qualify for these programs.

Borrowers who have been defrauded by for-profit colleges may also apply for borrower defense and receive relief.

These programs aren’t be affected by the Supreme Court ruling.

WHAT’S AN INCOME-DRIVEN REPAYMENT PLAN?

An income-driven repayment plan sets your monthly student loan payment at an amount that is intended to be affordable based on your income and family size. It takes into account different expenses in your budget, and most federal student loans are eligible for at least one of these types of plans.

Generally, your payment amount under an income-driven repayment plan is a percentage of your discretionary income. If your income is low enough, your payment could be as low as $0 per month.

If you’d like to repay your federal student loans under an income-driven plan, the first step is to fill out an application through the Federal Student Aid website.

HOW CAN I REDUCE COSTS WHEN PAYING OFF MY STUDENT LOANS?

— If you sign up for automatic payments, the servicer takes a quarter of a percent off your interest rate, Mayotte says.

— Income-driven repayment plans aren’t right for everyone. That said, if you know you will eventually qualify for forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, it makes sense to make the lowest monthly payments possible, as the remainder of your debt will be cancelled once that decade of payments is complete.

— Reevaluate your monthly student loan repayment during tax season, when you already have all your financial information in front of you. “Can you afford to increase it? Or do you need to decrease it?” Mayotte said.

— Break up payments into whatever ways work best for you. You could consider two installments per month, instead of one large monthly sum.

Adriana Morga and Cora Lewis report for The Associated Press.

The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.

r

Related Content

The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays the flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time, March 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Was your flight canceled? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more.

Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays over this July 4 w[...]

June 30, 2023
A person leaves a Signature Bank branch in New York on March. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Largest US banks would survive a severe recession, Fed ‘stress tests’ show

The nation's 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve's so-called stress tests this year, a sign that the n[...]

June 29, 2023

Burlington adds retail location in downtown Baltimore

Burlington Stores signed a lease with Owings Mills-based David S. Brown Enterprises for 34,000 square feet of [...]

June 29, 2023
Jordan Jackson, left, and Chris Jennings, both employees at Gold Leaf, pose inside the store on June 26, 2023, in Annapolis. The store will start selling recreational cannabis on Saturday to people 21 and older, along with about 100 stores around Maryland. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. to begin recreational marijuana sales over July 4 weekend

Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana, as businesses aim to tap into Ju[...]

June 29, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after bank failures, Powell says

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American fi[...]

June 29, 2023
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on June 28, 2023, in San Francisco. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Microsoft CEO tells judge his planned Activision Blizzard takeover is good for gaming

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told a judge that his company's proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizza[...]

June 28, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. university leaders lament affirmative action ruling but reaffirm commitment [...]

29/6/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court declines to say whether ‘egregious’ violations by pro[...]

29/6/2023

Vocational experts called key for many personal injury cases 

29/6/2023

McCormick names new CEO; Kurzius to continue as executive chair

28/6/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Md. high court agrees to hear Adnan Syed exoneration case

28/6/2023

Commentary

More News

The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays the flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time, March 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Was your flight canceled? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and mor[...]

30/6/2023
Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 27, 2023. Arguments at the Supreme Court over President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation left some borrowers feeling isolated as they heard such a personal subject reduced to cold legal language. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you

30/6/2023
A person leaves a Signature Bank branch in New York on March. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Largest US banks would survive a severe recession, Fed ‘stress tests’[...]

29/6/2023
Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, speaks during a television interview with the Associated Press at a chapel at the Hilton DoubleTree Resort in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommoda[...]

29/6/2023
Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on speakers during a rally on the lawn of the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth car[...]

29/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar