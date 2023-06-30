ADVERTISEMENT

INVITATION TO BID: CHESAPEAKE BAY TRUST PHASE 2 RENOVATION

MacKenzie Contracting Company, LLC has been engaged by Chesapeake Bay Trust, a non-profit grant-making organization dedicated to improving the Chesapeake Bay watershed, to oversee the next phase of construction for their office located at 108 Severn Ave, in Annapolis, MD. The scope of work includes minor interior demolition, removal of an existing PEMB, siding and windows and sitework that includes site demolition, grading, stormwater management, installation of permeable grass pavers and landscaping. New rooftop solar panels will be installed as a design/build proposal. This will be a wage scale project. Chesapeake Bay Trust and MacKenzie Contracting encourages MBE/WBE participation in the bid process.

All interested parties should contact Sue Radtke via email at [email protected] for access to bid documents.

Subcontractor bids will be due at 2PM on July 24th.

