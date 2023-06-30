Mosby asks for change of venue, seeks to split up charges

Madeleine O'Neill//June 30, 2023

By Madeleine O'Neill

Marilyn Mosby outside the courthouse following a September hearing at which a federal judge ordered a delay to her trial. (The Daily Record /Madeleine O'Neill)
Marilyn Mosby outside the courthouse following a September 2022 hearing at which a federal judge ordered a delay to her trial. (The Daily Record /Madeleine O'Neill)

In a set of new pretrial motions filed Friday afternoon, ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby once again sought to move her federal criminal trial to Greenbelt and asked to split up the perjury and mortgage fraud charges against her into two separate cases.

It is Mosby’s second time asking for a change of venue for her trial, which is set to take place in Baltimore this November if it is not moved.

The motion for a change of venue argues that potential jurors in the District of Maryland’s northern division, which includes Baltimore, have been prejudiced against Mosby because of extensive media coverage of her indictment.

Unlike the first motion, this one includes polling of residents in the northern and southern divisions. The polling found that 62% of potential jurors in the northern division are familiar with Mosby’s case, compared to 45% in the southern division, according to the new motion.

Mosby’s new defense team, made up of public defenders and a pro-bono lawyer who just rejoined the case, also asked in Friday’s pretrial motions to break up the charges against Mosby into two separate cases.

The city’s former top prosecutor faces two counts each of perjury and making false statements on loan applications. The January 2022 indictment against Mosby accuses her of lying about suffering a pandemic-related financial loss in order to make hardship withdrawals from her city retirement account.

She put the $90,000 she withdrew from the account toward down payments on two Florida vacation homes, federal prosecutors say, and made several false statements when she applied for mortgages on the homes.

The defense motion argues that jurors might be inclined to combine the two sets of charges because they appear to tell a clear-cut story: Mosby withdrew the retirement money so that she could buy the homes in Florida.

“The evidence supporting the two sets of counts coheres into a simple narrative that will make it difficult for the jury to compartmentalize the separate counts,” Federal Public Defender James Wyda wrote.

Handling the charges at the same trial could also make it difficult for Mosby to testify in her own defense, Wyda wrote, because it may benefit Mosby to testify about one set of charges and to remain silent about the other.

The pretrial motions also ask to strike language in the indictment that says Mosby spent the retirement funds on houses in Florida. The COVID-19 pandemic cause immeasurable suffering and hardship, Wyda wrote, so jurors are likely to become biased against Mosby if they believe she exploited the pandemic to buy “beachside vacation homes.”

“Such evidence is likely to solicit an emotional reaction, raising the specter that the jurors will convict Mrs. Mosby based not on a finding that she in fact suffered adverse financial consequences, but on their visceral dislike for what will strike them as unseemly behavior,” Wyda wrote.

Mosby is also, once again, seeking clarity about the parameters of the CARES Act, the emergency COVID-19 relief law that allowed workers to make emergency withdrawals from their retirement accounts if they suffered a pandemic-related financial setback.

The defense and government seem to agree that Mosby’s case is unique — neither side has identified any other case nationwide where a defendant was criminally charged with making false statements in order to withdraw retirement money under the CARES Act.

That has left the defense with little guidance about how to handle the case, Wyda wrote. Some of the unresolved questions include: What is considered an “adverse financial consequence” that qualified someone to make a withdrawal? Does the size of the withdrawal have to match the amount of money lost?

The motion asks U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby to decide some of these questions early so that the defense has clarity ahead of Mosby’s trial.

The government will have a chance to respond to the motions before Griggsby rules on them.

This is the second round of pretrial motions because Mosby’s previous defense team quit in January after Griggsby threatened the lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden, with criminal contempt because of his behavior during the case.

A different judge later chastised Bolden for public comments he had made about the case but found he had not committed criminal contempt.

It is not clear whether the new pretrial motions will fare better than the first round.

Griggsby denied Mosby’s first request for a change of venue at a hearing in January. The judge concluded the defense team’s anecdotal evidence of widespread media coverage did not justify a change of venue to Greenbelt, a Washington, D.C., suburb in the District of Maryland’s southern division.

The new motion provides more data than the first did. But while fewer prospective jurors in the southern division know about the case, the number who believe Mosby is guilty is fairly similar to the northern division, the polling showed.

According to the motion, 68% of people in the northern division who were familiar with the case believe Mosby is guilty of making false statement about suffering pandemic-related financial problems; in the southern division, the number is only 3 points lower, at 65%.

