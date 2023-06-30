Penn-Mar, Jemicy School showcase student designs for inclusive fashion show

Penn-Mar Human Services, a regional provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted its inaugural inclusive fashion show May 19 featuring people supported by Penn-Mar services modeling original clothing designs created by 18 students from Jemicy School, the Owings Mills-based independent school that educates elementary, middle, and high school students with dyslexia or related language-based learning differences.

The models hit the catwalk at Penn-Mar’s Day Learning Center at 310 Old Freeland Road in Freeland in 20 original articles of clothing that favorable to the specific developmental and/or intellectual disabilities of people that Penn-Mar supports. Where appropriate, clothing was designed to slip overhead easily, utilize stretchy materials with minimal seams and rely on large zippers, magnets or ties to secure.

In addition to the fashion show, eight Jemicy School film students recorded the entire show for a future documentary and it was also broadcast on Facebook.

