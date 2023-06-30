Penn-Mar, Jemicy School showcase student designs for inclusive fashion show

Daily Record Staff//June 30, 2023

Home>Business>The Business Album>

Penn-Mar, Jemicy School showcase student designs for inclusive fashion show

Penn-Mar, Jemicy School showcase student designs for inclusive fashion show

By Daily Record Staff

//June 30, 2023

Penn-Mar Human Services, a regional provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted its inaugural inclusive fashion show May 19 featuring people supported by Penn-Mar services modeling original clothing designs created by 18 students from Jemicy School, the Owings Mills-based independent school that educates elementary, middle, and high school students with dyslexia or related language-based learning differences.

The models hit the catwalk at Penn-Mar’s Day Learning Center at 310 Old Freeland Road in Freeland in 20 original articles of clothing that favorable to the specific developmental and/or intellectual disabilities of people that Penn-Mar supports. Where appropriate, clothing was designed to slip overhead easily, utilize stretchy materials with minimal seams and rely on large zippers, magnets or ties to secure.

In addition to the fashion show, eight Jemicy School film students recorded the entire show for a future documentary and it was also broadcast on Facebook.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]

Direct Support Professional Shakia Merrick, left, and Karen Ahrent watch the models go by during the fashion show. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)
All of the models, students from Jemicy School and volunteers get together for a group photo at Penn-Mar Human Services’ first inclusive fashion show. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)
From left, Jennifer Hisey, program manager at Maryland Community Supports; Pauline Savage, chair of the visual arts department at Jemicy School; Leslie Furlong, a teacher at Jemicy School; and Tina Chan Sweenie, associate director of development at Penn-Mar Human Services, gather for a photo at Penn-Mar’s first inclusive fashion show. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)
Karen Ahrent hugs the Jemicy student who designed her outfit for the fashion show. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)
Makeup Artist Brittany Steele and model Denise Barlup discuss some makeup options before Barlup hits the runway. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)
Pauline Savage, chair of the visual arts department at Jemicy School, congratulates Robert Wilson on his job as a model during Penn-Mar Human Services’ first inclusive fashion show. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)
Sunya Faridi gets moving on the dance floor at the after-party following Penn-Mar Human Services’ first inclusive fashion show. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)

 

Related Content

Md. New Directions celebrates 50 years with golden anniversary gala

Maryland New Directions (MND) celebrated 50 years of providing no-cost employment coaching and specialized car[...]

June 28, 2023

[email protected] Pitch Night closes 2023 Maryland New Venture Fellowship Program

Eight teams representing local technology startups faced off in a pitch competition hosted by [email protected] May [...]

June 23, 2023

Acme Paper & Supply hosts Innovation Showcase

[caption id="attachment_675037" align="alignnone" width="900"] Phil Carrizales, center, Acme Paper & Suppl[...]

June 22, 2023

Inaugural Coppin State University Gala raises $300,000

More than 550 guests attended the inaugural Coppin State University Gala on May 5 at the Baltimore Marriott[...]

June 20, 2023

Sinai Hospital breaks ground on Mandy and Dennis Weinman Cancer Building

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore broke ground on a new three-story, 125,000-square-foot cancer building May 23 in B[...]

June 16, 2023

Baltimore Community Foundation presents 2023 Investment and Impact Briefing

The Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life [...]

June 14, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. university leaders lament affirmative action ruling but reaffirm commitment [...]

29/6/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court declines to say whether ‘egregious’ violations by pro[...]

29/6/2023

Vocational experts called key for many personal injury cases 

29/6/2023

McCormick names new CEO; Kurzius to continue as executive chair

28/6/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Md. high court agrees to hear Adnan Syed exoneration case

28/6/2023

Commentary

More News

A person leaves a Signature Bank branch in New York on March. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Largest US banks would survive a severe recession, Fed ‘stress tests’[...]

29/6/2023
Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, speaks during a television interview with the Associated Press at a chapel at the Hilton DoubleTree Resort in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommoda[...]

29/6/2023
Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on speakers during a rally on the lawn of the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth car[...]

29/6/2023
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court in London on June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial

29/6/2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after bank failures, Powell says

29/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar