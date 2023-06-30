STAFF ATTORNEY

The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource center, Inc. (SARC) is seeking a full-time Staff Attorney to manage the immigration representation project and provide representation to survivors in divorce and/or custody cases. This position will also assist with protection orders, as needed. Immigration cases include VAWA self-petitions, U-VISAs, T-VISAs, Asylum, and related petitions.

REQUIREMENTS: Admission to Maryland Bar required. Immigration law experience preferred. All immigration experience, including law school clinic and internship experience will be considered. Training provided by immigration attorney with 7 years of experience. Family law experience desired. Spanish speaking a plus

Salary: $58,000.00 – $61,000.00 per year

Job Type: Full-time Schedule: 8 hour shift Monday to Friday

Work Location: Hybrid remote in Bel Air, MD 21

