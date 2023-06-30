Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era bans blocking some felons from voting

Associated Press//June 30, 2023

Home>Law>

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era bans blocking some felons from voting

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era bans blocking some felons from voting

By Associated Press

//June 30, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. — The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not stop Mississippi from removing voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies — a practice that originated in the Jim Crow era with the intent of stopping Black men from influencing elections.

The court declined to reconsider a 2022 decision by the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said Mississippi had remedied the discriminatory intent of the original provisions in the state constitution by altering the list of disenfranchising crimes.

In a dissent Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that the authors of the Mississippi Constitution in 1890 made clear that they intended to exclude Black people by removing voting rights for felony convictions in crimes they thought Black people were more likely to commit, including forgery, arson and bigamy.

The list of disenfranchising crimes was “adopted for an illicit discriminatory purpose,” Brown Jackson wrote in the dissent joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to Mississippi’s felony disenfranchisement provisions 125 years ago, and “this Court blinks again today,” Brown Jackson wrote.

“Constitutional wrongs do not right themselves,” she wrote. “With its failure to take action, the Court has missed yet another opportunity to learn from its mistakes.”

In 1950, Mississippi dropped burglary from the list of disenfranchising crimes. Murder and rape were added to the list in 1968. Attorneys representing the state argued that those changes “cured any discriminatory taint on the original provision,” and the appeals court agreed.

The Mississippi attorney general issued an opinion in 2009 that expanded the list to 22 crimes, including timber larceny, carjacking, felony-level shoplifting and felony-level bad check writing.

Attorneys from the Mississippi Center for Justice filed a lawsuit in 2017 to challenge the disenfranchising provisions, arguing that authors of the state’s constitution showed racist intent when they chose which felonies would cause people to lose their voting rights. The lawsuit did not challenge the disenfranchisement for conviction of murder or rape.

To regain voting rights in Mississippi now, a person convicted of a disenfranchising crime must receive a governor’s pardon or must win permission from two-thirds of the state House and Senate. Legislators in recent years have restored voting rights for only a few people.

Emily Wagster Pettus reports for The Associated Press.

s

Related Content

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims

Donald Trump’s claims that absolute presidential immunity and free speech rights shield him from the defamat[...]

June 30, 2023
Michael Shvartsman, right, and his brother Gerald, center, leave the federal courthouse with their attorney after posting bond on June 29, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M

Three Florida men were charged with making more than $22 million through illegal insider trading before an acq[...]

June 30, 2023

Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400B in student loans

The Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce [...]

June 30, 2023
Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 27, 2023. Arguments at the Supreme Court over President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation left some borrowers feeling isolated as they heard such a personal subject reduced to cold legal language. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you

Here's what to know about how the Supreme Court's decision on student loan debt will affect you.

June 30, 2023
Lorie Smith, a Christian graphic artist and website designer in Colorado, right, accompanied by her lawyer, Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, second from left, speaks outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after her case was heard before the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Supreme Court rules for designer who refused to make wedding websites for gay couples

The Supreme Court ruled that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to wor[...]

June 30, 2023
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington on June 29, 2023. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

In the Supreme Court chamber, the subject was race, the mood was somber, the criticism harsh

The mood in the room at the Supreme Court on Thursday was somber, with most of the justices sitting expression[...]

June 30, 2023

Editors Picks

As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns

30/6/2023

Md. university leaders lament affirmative action ruling but reaffirm commitment [...]

29/6/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court declines to say whether ‘egregious’ violations by pro[...]

29/6/2023

Vocational experts called key for many personal injury cases 

29/6/2023

McCormick names new CEO; Kurzius to continue as executive chair

28/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era bans blocking some felo[...]

30/6/2023
Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond lives on(line): Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt ret[...]

30/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims

30/6/2023
Michael Shvartsman, right, and his brother Gerald, center, leave the federal courthouse with their attorney after posting bond on June 29, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, acc[...]

30/6/2023
The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays the flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time, March 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Was your flight canceled? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and mor[...]

30/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar