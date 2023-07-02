Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say

Associated Press//July 2, 2023

Home>Featured>

Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say

A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say

By Associated Press

//July 2, 2023

BALTIMORE — Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday — killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters there were a total of 30 victims during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city, Worley said.

The shooting comes amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday. Elsewhere, a shooting in Kansas left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed out of a nightclub early Sunday morning, police there said.

Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said.

Nineteen of those victims were treated in the emergency department at MedStar Harbor Hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Debra Schindler. Nine of the critically injured patients were stabilized and transferred to Baltimore trauma centers. All but one of the 19 victims sent to MedStar have been released.

“As is protocol following any walk-in victim of violence, the hospital went on immediate lock-down to secure the campus and ensure the safety of all patients and associates,” Schindler said in a statement. “Multiple critically injured patients were evaluated and triaged simultaneously by clinical staff, while hospital security managed the throng of family members that gathered in and outside of the emergency department.”

Meanwhile, dozen victims were sent to be treated at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and four others were sent to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Department, according to University of Maryland Medical System spokesman Michael Schwartzberg.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.

“I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. “We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the “cowards” who were responsible for the shooting.

Lakell Nelson, 54, said there had been several false alarms of people mistaking the sounds of fireworks for gunfire earlier in the night while she was at the block party. However, by the time she was getting to her car, the actual shooting began.

“The shots were just going on and on and on,” she said.

That’s when two young women approached her and said they’d been shot.

“I kinda didn’t believe them at first because they were walking up the street. I said, ‘Show me,’ and the girl was like, ‘I was shot in my butt,’” she said. “When she turned around, I saw the hole through her shorts.”

Nelson said told the women to get in the car and she sped through red lights to get to the nearest hospital.

“When I pulled up to the door of the hospital, my car was almost getting ready to be inside the hospital, because I was determined to get those babies in that hospital,” Nelson said.

Authorities said the crime scene was extensive and that it will take some time for detectives to work it.

“Treat this as if it were your family,” Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at. We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

Hours after the shooting, a number of officers remained on the scene, working behind police tape amid densely packed two-story housing blocks. Folding tables and plastic cups were scattered around the scene, apparently left behind when people ran from the gunshots.

The violence comes as federal prosecutors in Baltimore this week touted their efforts to reduce violent crime in the city. Police have reported nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings so far this year, though that’s down from the same time last year. Authorities have vowed to crack down aggressively on repeat violent offenders.

Julio Cortez and Holly Ramer report for the Associated Press.

F

Related Content

Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond lives on(line): Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer, changes name

Bed & Bath & Beyond will live on, online at least, after Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain’s [...]

June 30, 2023
The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays the flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time, March 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Was your flight canceled? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more.

Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays over this July 4 w[...]

June 30, 2023

As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns

As Maryland regulators continue to develop the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, busin[...]

June 30, 2023
A person leaves a Signature Bank branch in New York on March. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Largest US banks would survive a severe recession, Fed ‘stress tests’ show

The nation's 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve's so-called stress tests this year, a sign that the n[...]

June 29, 2023

Burlington adds retail location in downtown Baltimore

Burlington Stores signed a lease with Owings Mills-based David S. Brown Enterprises for 34,000 square feet of [...]

June 29, 2023
Jordan Jackson, left, and Chris Jennings, both employees at Gold Leaf, pose inside the store on June 26, 2023, in Annapolis. The store will start selling recreational cannabis on Saturday to people 21 and older, along with about 100 stores around Maryland. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. to begin recreational marijuana sales over July 4 weekend

Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana, as businesses aim to tap into Ju[...]

June 29, 2023

Editors Picks

Marilyn Mosby outside the courthouse following a September hearing at which a federal judge ordered a delay to her trial. (The Daily Record /Madeleine O'Neill)

Mosby asks for change of venue, seeks to split up charges

30/6/2023

As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns

30/6/2023

Md. university leaders lament affirmative action ruling but reaffirm commitment [...]

29/6/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court declines to say whether ‘egregious’ violations by pro[...]

29/6/2023

Vocational experts called key for many personal injury cases 

29/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era bans blocking some felo[...]

30/6/2023
Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond lives on(line): Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt ret[...]

30/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims

30/6/2023
Michael Shvartsman, right, and his brother Gerald, center, leave the federal courthouse with their attorney after posting bond on June 29, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, acc[...]

30/6/2023
The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays the flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time, March 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Was your flight canceled? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and mor[...]

30/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar