H&M Intermodal Services opens Baltimore location

Daily Record Staff//July 3, 2023

H&M Intermodal Services opens Baltimore location

H&M Intermodal Services opens Baltimore location

By Daily Record Staff

//July 3, 2023

H&M Intermodal Services (H&M), an IMC Company, Monday announced it has expanded its North Atlantic operations with a new location in Baltimore.

This new, centrally located facility at 1201 Ponca St. is two miles from the Port of Baltimore and features a fenced yard with 24-hour security-controlled access, truck parking and room for storage of 150 containers on chassis, allowing H&M to provide secured storage services for its clients.

Most recently, H&M also opened a location in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. This location also serves not only the drayage needs of local clients, but also as a transient storage location for containers while enroute to and from Pennsylvania and the Ohio Valley.

As a container drayage and equipment storage provider, H&M has locations at the Port of Newark, Philadelphia, Carlisle and now Baltimore. H&M also has plans for expansion in Pittsburgh later this year.

 

