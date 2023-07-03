Judicial discipline panel reprimands St. Mary’s County Orphans’ Court judge

A St. Mary’s County Orphans’ Court judge has been formally reprimanded for filing inaccurate financial disclosure forms and failing to cooperate with judicial discipline investigators.

Maryland’s Commission on Judicial Disabilities issued the sanction Friday after hearing evidence at a public hearing earlier last week.

The commission reprimanded the judge, Michael R. White, but found his behavior did not require more serious action, such as the filing of charges.

“The Commission believes that this sanction is commensurate with the gravity of Judge White’s conduct and will sufficiently impress upon Judge White the fundamental requirements of the Maryland Code of Judicial Conduct,” wrote the Commission’s chair, Judge Michael W. Reed.

White could not be reached for comment Monday.

Commission investigators accused White of underreporting hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside income over several years. As an Orphans’ Court judge, White is allowed to hold outside employment and is not required to be a lawyer.

White is not a lawyer but has been a judge in St. Mary’s County since 2014 and has served as chief judge of the county’s Orphans’ Court since 2019.

White represented himself at his public reprimand hearing last week. The hearing was the first of its kind since new rules for judicial discipline took effect in 2019. Reprimands are usually confidential, but under the new rules, the commission holds a public hearing if a judge disputes the facts underlying the proposed sanction.

The commission declined to discipline White for one allegation brought by investigators. At last week’s hearing, Deputy Assistant Investigative Counsel Derek A. Bayne alleged that White gave evasive answers during a deposition in a civil case when he wouldn’t say whether his signature appeared on several documents.

The commission found that investigators did not prove White committed sanctionable conduct during the depositions. But it agreed that White’s inaccurate financial disclosure forms and failure to cooperate with the investigation deserved a reprimand.

White said last week that the claims were “terrible lies” that had been promoted by his brother, John White, who runs an Annapolis-based e-commerce company called Compass Marketing. The company is at the center of a convoluted legal fight involving the brothers and several other family members.

Commission investigators found that Michael White reported earning a flat $200,000 per year for several years while he was an executive at Compass Marketing. The judge’s W2 forms, however, showed that he earned significantly more, Bayne told the commission last week.

From 2015 through 2018, the judge underreported his outside income by hundreds of thousands of dollars, sometimes by as much as $500,000 in a year, Bayne said.

White responded that the financial disclosure statements accurately reflected the money he made from Compass Marketing after making payments to cover the company’s tax liability.

Compass Marketing sued Michael White and another of John White’s brothers in February 2022. The lawsuit, which has since been dismissed, accused the brothers of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company through a series of secretive financial maneuvers.

Compass Marketing has appealed the dismissal of the lawsuit.

Michael White has also accused John White of financial wrongdoing. A lawsuit he filed against John White in Virginia was recently dismissed.