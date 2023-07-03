MGM Hotel & Casino workers vote unanimously to join Teamsters

Parking ambassadors at the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Maryland voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 639, it was announced Monday.

Teamsters Local 639 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia since 1934.

MGM Resorts reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the first quarter this year. MGM has 31 resort gaming destinations across the United States, Japan and China.

Also this year, MGM Resorts announced that it will acquire Push Gaming via LeoVegas. The purchase of the slot games studio is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. This will mark the first high-profile purchase by LeoVegas since the company was acquired by MGM Resort.

Venetian Resort valets and traffic controllers also joined a Teamsters Union, joining Teamster Local 986 this year.