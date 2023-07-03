Sheetz to roll back gas prices for Independence Day

Daily Record Staff//July 3, 2023

Sheetz will celebrate Independence Day by reducing its gas prices to $1.776 a gallon. (Photo courtesy of Sheetz)

By Daily Record Staff

//July 3, 2023

Sheetz, a major mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, Monday announced it will celebrate Independence Day by reducing its gas prices to $1.776 a gallon. This reduced pricing commemorates the year when the Declaration of Independence was signed.

This limited time promotion will begin Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. and will last all day, or while promotional gallons last. The discounted price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all of Sheetz’s more than 675 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. It will not apply to any diesel or Ethanol Free (E0) fuel offerings.

Sheetz will donate 10 cents for every gallon of discounted gas sold during this promotion at Sheetz’s more than 30 locations in Maryland to the Special Olympics Maryland, up to $500 per store.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 24,000 employees. The company operates more than 675 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

