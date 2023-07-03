Shore Bancshares, The Community Financial Corp. complete merger

July 3, 2023

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc., the financial holding company of Shore United Bank N.A., and The Community Financial Corporation, the bank holding company of Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Monday announced the closing of their previously announced merger.

The combined organization has approximately $6 billion in assets with approximately $4.5 billion in loans and $5.1 billion in deposits throughout its operations through locations spanning Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

All branches of the combined company will operate under the Shore United banner once the integration is completed. SHBI’s and Shore United’s corporate headquarters will remain in Easton. The combined company will trade under SHBI’s ticker symbol (SHBI) on the Nasdaq Global Select Stock Market.

CBC will initially operate under both the CBC and Shore United brands, and customers will continue to conduct business through their respective CBC and Shore United branches, websites and mobile apps. The combined company expects to combine its systems and services in the third quarter of 2023.

At the effective time of the merger on July 1, each share of TCFC common stock was converted in the right to receive 2.3287 shares of SHBI common stock, with TCFC shareholders receiving cash in lieu of fractional shares. Former TCFC shareholders collectively represent approximately 40% of the combined company. Shares of TCFC common stock ceased trading prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Stock Market on Monday.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, acted as financial adviser to SHBI in the transaction and delivered a fairness opinion to the board of directors of SHBI. Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to SHBI. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial adviser to TCFC and delivered a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of TCFC. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP served as legal counsel to TCFC.

SHBI is the largest independent financial holding company on the Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United. Shore United operates 30 full-service branches, 32 ATMs, five loan production offices and provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses and other organizations in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Dorchester County, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Worcester counties in Maryland, Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware and in Accomack County, Virginia. SHBI engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United.

