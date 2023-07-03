Tesla shares accelerate toward $300 on new CEO, deliveries and charging deal with major automakers

Associated Press//July 3, 2023

Home>Latest News>More News>

Tesla shares accelerate toward $300 on new CEO, deliveries and charging deal with major automakers

This image provided by Tesla Motors shows the Tesla Model 3 sedan. Electric automaker Tesla has produced its first Model 3 sedan, a highly anticipated car because it carries a relatively low sticker price. On Saturday, July 8, 2017, CEO Elon Musk tweeted pictures of the car, which will cost $35,000 and can travel 215 miles on a single electric charge. A $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles would lower the cost to $27,500. (Courtesy of Tesla Motors via AP)

Tesla shares accelerate toward $300 on new CEO, deliveries and charging deal with major automakers

By Associated Press

//July 3, 2023

Tesla is roaring back from a dismal 2022 as company shares, which have already doubled this year, were driven higher Monday by a spike in second-quarter deliveries.

Shares jumped 7% to a new high for 2023 after the electric car maker said its deliveries in the most recent quarter rose 83% compared with the same period last year.

Tesla cut prices several times on its four electric vehicle models and buyers took advantage of U.S. government tax credits.

Tesla was pummeled in 2022, pushing shares down nearly 70%. Shares were in decline for most of the year and went into a near freefall after Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

Musk’s takeover at Twitter has been anything but smooth and a myriad of issues have continued to turn off users and advertisers. Musk on Friday said the company would limit the number of tweets users could see in a day, angering users and most certainly not winning over advertisers who rely on views when paying for advertising on the platform.

Shares began to climb sharply in early May after Musk announced a new CEO at Twitter, giving Tesla investors hope that he would be able to focus again on making electric vehicles. Shares got another boost this month after Ford and General Motors announced that starting next year, owners of their electric vehicles will be able to charge their EVs at many of Tesla’s charging stations, the largest such network in the country.

On Monday, shares of Tesla Inc. hit $278, a level last reached in September of 2022. That is far from the more than $400 that the stock garnered in 2021, yet the price has jumped more than $126% this year.

o

Related Content

The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans

WASHINGTON — Seeking a valid U.S. passport for that 2023 trip? Buckle up, wishful traveler, for a very diffe[...]

July 3, 2023

US measure would ban products containing mineral mined with child labor in Congo

A measure has been introduced in the U.S. House to ban imported products containing minerals critical to elect[...]

July 3, 2023

In 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmative action precedents

Overturning Roe v. Wade and eliminating affirmative action in higher education had been leading goals of the c[...]

July 3, 2023

Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Harvard

A civil rights group is challenging legacy admissions at Harvard University, saying the practice discriminate[...]

July 3, 2023

IRS throws a chill into collectives paying college athletes while claiming nonprofit status

The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit, donor-backed collectives paying college athletes to promote char[...]

July 3, 2023

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era bans blocking some felons from voting

The U.S. Supreme Court said it will not stop Mississippi from removing voting rights from people convicted of [...]

June 30, 2023

Editors Picks

Judicial discipline panel reprimands St. Mary’s County Orphans’ Cour[...]

3/7/2023
New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Maryland community colleges attempt to recover from enrollment declines

3/7/2023
Marilyn Mosby outside the courthouse following a September hearing at which a federal judge ordered a delay to her trial. (The Daily Record /Madeleine O'Neill)

Mosby asks for change of venue, seeks to split up charges

30/6/2023

As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns

30/6/2023

Md. university leaders lament affirmative action ruling but reaffirm commitment [...]

29/6/2023

Commentary

More News

The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans

3/7/2023

US measure would ban products containing mineral mined with child labor in Congo

3/7/2023

Tesla shares accelerate toward $300 on new CEO, deliveries and charging deal wit[...]

3/7/2023

In 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmativ[...]

3/7/2023

Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Ha[...]

3/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar