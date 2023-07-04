July 5, 2023

Daily Record Staff//July 4, 2023
Sheetz, a major mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, Monday announced it will celebrate Independence[...]
WASHINGTON — Seeking a valid U.S. passport for that 2023 trip? Buckle up, wishful traveler, for a very diffe[...]
As Maryland community colleges recover from a decline in enrollment over the past decade, reaching a low in 20[...]
Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc., the financial holding company of Shore United Bank N.A., and The Community[...]
The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit, donor-backed collectives paying college athletes to promote char[...]
Judicial discipline panel reprimands St. Mary’s County Orphans’ Cour[...]
3/7/2023
Maryland community colleges attempt to recover from enrollment declines
3/7/2023
Mosby asks for change of venue, seeks to split up charges
30/6/2023
As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns
30/6/2023
Md. university leaders lament affirmative action ruling but reaffirm commitment [...]
29/6/2023
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans
3/7/2023
US measure would ban products containing mineral mined with child labor in Congo
3/7/2023
Tesla shares accelerate toward $300 on new CEO, deliveries and charging deal wit[...]
3/7/2023
In 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmativ[...]
3/7/2023
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Ha[...]
3/7/2023
