Abt Associates continues fight to control tuberculosis in Uzbekistan

Daily Record Staff//July 5, 2023

Rockville-based global consulting and research firm Abt Associates will continue its work to reduce tuberculosis cases in Uzbekistan through a new five-year $18 million award from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The TB Free Uzbekistan project will expand the scale and sustainability of approaches Abt has led in the country under its current regional USAID Eliminating Tuberculosis in Central Asia (ETICA) Program.

Through TB Free Uzbekistan, Abt will partner with the country’s National TB Program to strengthen the capacity of people and institutions; improve data availability, use, and system interoperability; and operationalize policies and guidelines. These joint interventions will optimize delivery of high-quality, people-centered services for all forms of TB and identify and address systemic impediments to improved TB outcomes.

While Uzbekistan has made great strides in TB control, the country still ranks in the top 30 globally for its multidrug-resistant TB burden. Since 2019, ETICA has exceeded project targets for drug-resistant TB cases diagnosed and started on second-line drugs.

The Abt team includes Uzbek partner Soglom Avlod and international partners BAO Systems and IML Red.

